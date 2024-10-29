Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

V-MART RETAIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the unaudited financial results of the Company for the second quarter ended on 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 27 Jul 2024

V-MART RETAIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (LODR) notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Monday 5th August 2024 to inter-alia consider approve and take on record the unaudited financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulations 30 & 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we hereby furnish the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors for the first quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 as considered, approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today, 5th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 1 May 2024

V-MART RETAIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the audited financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company. Further as intimated earlier vide letter No. Ref. No.: CS/S/L-748/2023-24 dated 22nd March 2024 pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of SEBI Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended by the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations 2018 and as per the Companys Prohibition of Insider Trading Code of Conduct the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by the Companys Directors Officers Designated person and connected persons shall remain closed from Monday 1st April 2024 till Thursday 16th May 2024 (both days are inclusive). Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Held On May 14, 2024 Further, the Board of Directors has considered not recommending any dividend due to the absence of profit for the financial year 2023-24, as per the Dividend Distribution Policy of the Company Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Regulations), 2015, the Board in its meeting held today, May 14, 2024 considered, approved and took on record inter-alia the following: (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024