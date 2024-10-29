iifl-logo-icon 1
V-Mart Retail Ltd Board Meeting

3,265
(-0.13%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:07:06 AM

V-Mart Retail CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
V-MART RETAIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the unaudited financial results of the Company for the second quarter ended on 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 202427 Jul 2024
V-MART RETAIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (LODR) notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Monday 5th August 2024 to inter-alia consider approve and take on record the unaudited financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulations 30 & 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we hereby furnish the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors for the first quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 as considered, approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today, 5th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
Board Meeting14 May 20241 May 2024
V-MART RETAIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the audited financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company. Further as intimated earlier vide letter No. Ref. No.: CS/S/L-748/2023-24 dated 22nd March 2024 pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of SEBI Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended by the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations 2018 and as per the Companys Prohibition of Insider Trading Code of Conduct the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by the Companys Directors Officers Designated person and connected persons shall remain closed from Monday 1st April 2024 till Thursday 16th May 2024 (both days are inclusive). Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Held On May 14, 2024 Further, the Board of Directors has considered not recommending any dividend due to the absence of profit for the financial year 2023-24, as per the Dividend Distribution Policy of the Company Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Regulations), 2015, the Board in its meeting held today, May 14, 2024 considered, approved and took on record inter-alia the following: (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
V-MART RETAIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the unaudited financial results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. Further as intimated earlier vide letter No. Ref. No.: CS/S/L-724/2023-24 dated 25th December 2023 pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of SEBI Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended by the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations 2018 and as per the Companys Prohibition of Insider Trading Code of Conduct the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by the Companys Directors Officers Designated person and connected persons shall remain closed from Monday 1st January 2024 till Thursday 8th February 2024 (both days are inclusive). Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulations 30 & 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we hereby furnish the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors for the third quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2023 as considered, approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today, 6th February, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)

V-Mart Retail: Related News

V-Mart Narrows Q2 Loss to ₹57.99 Crore with 20.3% Revenue Growth

V-Mart Narrows Q2 Loss to ₹57.99 Crore with 20.3% Revenue Growth

29 Oct 2024|10:21 PM

Revenue generated from V-Mart's Retail Trade segment was ₹650.57 Crore, complemented by ₹10.40 Crore from its digital marketplace.

V-Mart Retail reports Q1 net profit of ₹12 Crore

V-Mart Retail reports Q1 net profit of ₹12 Crore

6 Aug 2024|12:26 PM

Revenue from operations climbed by 15.9% to ₹786 Crore, up from ₹678.5 Crore in the previous fiscal year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

6 Aug 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.

