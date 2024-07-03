Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRetail
Open₹12.3
Prev. Close₹11.98
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.35
Day's High₹12.3
Day's Low₹11.31
52 Week's High₹22.5
52 Week's Low₹10.95
Book Value₹6.33
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)25.22
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.08
22.08
22.08
22.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.14
-3.93
5.69
11.07
Net Worth
13.94
18.15
27.77
33.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.44
151.89
259.44
259.58
yoy growth (%)
-99.7
-41.45
-0.05
19
Raw materials
-0.25
-72.21
-110.81
-103.82
As % of sales
58.68
47.54
42.71
39.99
Employee costs
-4.04
-20.65
-24.89
-20.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.78
-21.93
15.51
22.82
Depreciation
-0.05
-14.01
-3.67
-3.4
Tax paid
0
-9.11
-6.48
-8.84
Working capital
-3.71
-1.13
10.14
-24.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-99.7
-41.45
-0.05
19
Op profit growth
-20.24
-148.85
-26.73
-31.06
EBIT growth
-82.49
-185.54
-31.47
-32.17
Net profit growth
-91.01
-443.96
-35.42
-34.72
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,025.2
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,307.7
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
649
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.75
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
864.2
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Priyavrat P Mandhana
Independent Director
Pravin Navandar
Managing Director
Sangeeta M Mandhana
Independent Director
Vipinraj Paiyapilly
Independent Director
Abhijit Salian
Independent Director
Roshan Ravindra More
Additional Director
Abhishek Shivpujan Giri
Additional Director
Harsh Patel
Additional Director
Kunj Patel
Addtnl Independent Director
Akash Jitendrakumar Patel
Addtnl Independent Director
Amrita Ashutosh Tiwari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Heads UP Ventures Ltd
Summary
Heads UP Ventures Limited was formerly incorporated as Mandhana Retail Ventures Limited on February 12, 2011. Thereafter, Company name was changed from Mandhana Retail Ventures Limited to The Mandhana Retail Ventures Limited on September 26, 2016 and further changed from The Mandhana Retail Ventures Limited to Heads UP Ventures Limited w.e.f. May 11, 2022.Presently, the Company is one of Indias fastest growing retail company which create superior high-fashion products that are acclaimed globally. Their integrated operations include designing, development, production, marketing and distribution.FY 2016-17 was a landmark year as Company was listed as a separate entity on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE)and BSE Limited in December 2016. Further, the Company entered into a global exclusive trademark licence agreement to design,manufacture, retail and distribute mens wear, womens wear and accessories under the Being Human trademark until 31st March, 2020.The brand Being Human is the outcome of a powerful combination of fashion, charity and association with the Bollywood superstar and celebrity Salman Khan. This uniqueness enables the Company brand to stand out globally and differentiate itself among other fashion brands. Besides, the Company produce quality output with a sharp focus on costs. Their operations comprise planning, producing andmanaging.Prior to demerger, the Company was a division of Mandhana Industries Ltd, which had groomed it well since it starte
The Heads UP Ventures Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹11.42 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Heads UP Ventures Ltd is ₹25.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Heads UP Ventures Ltd is 0 and 1.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Heads UP Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Heads UP Ventures Ltd is ₹10.95 and ₹22.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Heads UP Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.16%, 3 Years at -10.39%, 1 Year at -23.94%, 6 Month at 3.01%, 3 Month at -15.93% and 1 Month at 1.27%.
