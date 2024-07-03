iifl-logo-icon 1
Heads UP Ventures Ltd Share Price

11.42
(-4.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:58:26 PM

  • Open12.3
  • Day's High12.3
  • 52 Wk High22.5
  • Prev. Close11.98
  • Day's Low11.31
  • 52 Wk Low 10.95
  • Turnover (lac)5.35
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value6.33
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)25.22
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Heads UP Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

12.3

Prev. Close

11.98

Turnover(Lac.)

5.35

Day's High

12.3

Day's Low

11.31

52 Week's High

22.5

52 Week's Low

10.95

Book Value

6.33

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

25.22

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Heads UP Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

16 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Heads UP Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Heads UP Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 13.55%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 13.55%

Non-Promoter- 0.65%

Institutions: 0.64%

Non-Institutions: 85.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Heads UP Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.08

22.08

22.08

22.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.14

-3.93

5.69

11.07

Net Worth

13.94

18.15

27.77

33.15

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.44

151.89

259.44

259.58

yoy growth (%)

-99.7

-41.45

-0.05

19

Raw materials

-0.25

-72.21

-110.81

-103.82

As % of sales

58.68

47.54

42.71

39.99

Employee costs

-4.04

-20.65

-24.89

-20.15

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.78

-21.93

15.51

22.82

Depreciation

-0.05

-14.01

-3.67

-3.4

Tax paid

0

-9.11

-6.48

-8.84

Working capital

-3.71

-1.13

10.14

-24.75

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-99.7

-41.45

-0.05

19

Op profit growth

-20.24

-148.85

-26.73

-31.06

EBIT growth

-82.49

-185.54

-31.47

-32.17

Net profit growth

-91.01

-443.96

-35.42

-34.72

No Record Found

Heads UP Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,025.2

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,307.7

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

649

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.75

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

864.2

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Heads UP Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Priyavrat P Mandhana

Independent Director

Pravin Navandar

Managing Director

Sangeeta M Mandhana

Independent Director

Vipinraj Paiyapilly

Independent Director

Abhijit Salian

Independent Director

Roshan Ravindra More

Additional Director

Abhishek Shivpujan Giri

Additional Director

Harsh Patel

Additional Director

Kunj Patel

Addtnl Independent Director

Akash Jitendrakumar Patel

Addtnl Independent Director

Amrita Ashutosh Tiwari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Heads UP Ventures Ltd

Summary

Heads UP Ventures Limited was formerly incorporated as Mandhana Retail Ventures Limited on February 12, 2011. Thereafter, Company name was changed from Mandhana Retail Ventures Limited to The Mandhana Retail Ventures Limited on September 26, 2016 and further changed from The Mandhana Retail Ventures Limited to Heads UP Ventures Limited w.e.f. May 11, 2022.Presently, the Company is one of Indias fastest growing retail company which create superior high-fashion products that are acclaimed globally. Their integrated operations include designing, development, production, marketing and distribution.FY 2016-17 was a landmark year as Company was listed as a separate entity on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE)and BSE Limited in December 2016. Further, the Company entered into a global exclusive trademark licence agreement to design,manufacture, retail and distribute mens wear, womens wear and accessories under the Being Human trademark until 31st March, 2020.The brand Being Human is the outcome of a powerful combination of fashion, charity and association with the Bollywood superstar and celebrity Salman Khan. This uniqueness enables the Company brand to stand out globally and differentiate itself among other fashion brands. Besides, the Company produce quality output with a sharp focus on costs. Their operations comprise planning, producing andmanaging.Prior to demerger, the Company was a division of Mandhana Industries Ltd, which had groomed it well since it starte
Company FAQs

What is the Heads UP Ventures Ltd share price today?

The Heads UP Ventures Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹11.42 today.

What is the Market Cap of Heads UP Ventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Heads UP Ventures Ltd is ₹25.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Heads UP Ventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Heads UP Ventures Ltd is 0 and 1.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Heads UP Ventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Heads UP Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Heads UP Ventures Ltd is ₹10.95 and ₹22.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Heads UP Ventures Ltd?

Heads UP Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.16%, 3 Years at -10.39%, 1 Year at -23.94%, 6 Month at 3.01%, 3 Month at -15.93% and 1 Month at 1.27%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Heads UP Ventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Heads UP Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 13.56 %
Institutions - 0.65 %
Public - 85.79 %

