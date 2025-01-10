iifl-logo-icon 1
Heads UP Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

11.32
(-0.35%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:41:33 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.08

22.08

22.08

22.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.14

-3.93

5.69

11.07

Net Worth

13.94

18.15

27.77

33.15

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

13.94

18.15

27.77

33.15

Fixed Assets

0.17

0.24

0.15

0.15

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

12.42

15.56

12.61

15.93

Inventories

0

1.32

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.92

1.12

1.38

1.98

Debtor Days

1,636.91

Other Current Assets

13.83

16.47

18.6

24.86

Sundry Creditors

-0.13

-0.41

-0.43

-1.07

Creditor Days

884.59

Other Current Liabilities

-2.2

-2.94

-6.94

-9.84

Cash

1.35

2.35

15.01

17.06

Total Assets

13.94

18.15

27.77

33.14

