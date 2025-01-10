Heads UP Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.08
22.08
22.08
22.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.14
-3.93
5.69
11.07
Net Worth
13.94
18.15
27.77
33.15
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
13.94
18.15
27.77
33.15
Fixed Assets
0.17
0.24
0.15
0.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
12.42
15.56
12.61
15.93
Inventories
0
1.32
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.92
1.12
1.38
1.98
Debtor Days
1,636.91
Other Current Assets
13.83
16.47
18.6
24.86
Sundry Creditors
-0.13
-0.41
-0.43
-1.07
Creditor Days
884.59
Other Current Liabilities
-2.2
-2.94
-6.94
-9.84
Cash
1.35
2.35
15.01
17.06
Total Assets
13.94
18.15
27.77
33.14
