Heads UP Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

11.75
(-1.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Heads UP Venture FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.78

-21.93

15.51

22.82

Depreciation

-0.05

-14.01

-3.67

-3.4

Tax paid

0

-9.11

-6.48

-8.84

Working capital

-3.71

-1.13

10.14

-24.75

Other operating items

Operating

-6.54

-46.19

15.49

-14.17

Capital expenditure

-1.57

-31.02

4.55

-2.31

Free cash flow

-8.11

-77.21

20.04

-16.48

Equity raised

27.78

90.32

72.52

107.84

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-2.29

-5.21

-0.58

-1.25

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

17.37

7.89

91.98

90.1

