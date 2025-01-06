Heads UP Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.78
-21.93
15.51
22.82
Depreciation
-0.05
-14.01
-3.67
-3.4
Tax paid
0
-9.11
-6.48
-8.84
Working capital
-3.71
-1.13
10.14
-24.75
Other operating items
Operating
-6.54
-46.19
15.49
-14.17
Capital expenditure
-1.57
-31.02
4.55
-2.31
Free cash flow
-8.11
-77.21
20.04
-16.48
Equity raised
27.78
90.32
72.52
107.84
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-2.29
-5.21
-0.58
-1.25
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
17.37
7.89
91.98
90.1
No Record Found
