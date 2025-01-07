Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.44
151.89
259.44
259.58
yoy growth (%)
-99.7
-41.45
-0.05
19
Raw materials
-0.25
-72.21
-110.81
-103.82
As % of sales
58.68
47.54
42.71
39.99
Employee costs
-4.04
-20.65
-24.89
-20.15
As % of sales
916.24
13.59
9.59
7.76
Other costs
-3.8
-68.63
-104.07
-108.75
As % of sales (Other Cost)
860.99
45.18
40.11
41.89
Operating profit
-7.66
-9.6
19.66
26.84
OPM
-1,735.92
-6.32
7.58
10.34
Depreciation
-0.05
-14.01
-3.67
-3.4
Interest expense
-0.2
-7.15
-1.77
-2.4
Other income
5.12
8.83
1.28
1.77
Profit before tax
-2.78
-21.93
15.51
22.82
Taxes
0
-9.11
-6.48
-8.84
Tax rate
0
41.52
-41.8
-38.74
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.78
-31.05
9.02
13.97
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-2.78
-31.05
9.02
13.97
yoy growth (%)
-91.01
-443.96
-35.42
-34.72
NPM
-631.68
-20.44
3.47
5.38
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.