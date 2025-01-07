iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Heads UP Ventures Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

11.6
(-1.28%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:37:46 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Heads UP Ventures Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.44

151.89

259.44

259.58

yoy growth (%)

-99.7

-41.45

-0.05

19

Raw materials

-0.25

-72.21

-110.81

-103.82

As % of sales

58.68

47.54

42.71

39.99

Employee costs

-4.04

-20.65

-24.89

-20.15

As % of sales

916.24

13.59

9.59

7.76

Other costs

-3.8

-68.63

-104.07

-108.75

As % of sales (Other Cost)

860.99

45.18

40.11

41.89

Operating profit

-7.66

-9.6

19.66

26.84

OPM

-1,735.92

-6.32

7.58

10.34

Depreciation

-0.05

-14.01

-3.67

-3.4

Interest expense

-0.2

-7.15

-1.77

-2.4

Other income

5.12

8.83

1.28

1.77

Profit before tax

-2.78

-21.93

15.51

22.82

Taxes

0

-9.11

-6.48

-8.84

Tax rate

0

41.52

-41.8

-38.74

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.78

-31.05

9.02

13.97

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-2.78

-31.05

9.02

13.97

yoy growth (%)

-91.01

-443.96

-35.42

-34.72

NPM

-631.68

-20.44

3.47

5.38

Heads UP Venture : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Heads UP Ventures Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.