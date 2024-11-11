iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Jan 20256 Jan 2025
This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. 6th January, 2025 at 11:30 A.M. at Office No. 004 (Part), B-13, Apurva Shanti Nagar CHS Ltd. Sector-7, Shanti Nagar, Mira Road East), District Thane 401 107, had considered the following matter: 1. Approval of Notice of Postal Ballot incorporating proposed resolution relating to Regularization of Additional Directors; 2. Appointment of CS Ankurkumar Dineshchandra Gandhi, Practicing Company Secretary, as Scrutinizer for E voting of Postal Ballot. The Board Meeting started at 11:30 A.M. and ended on 1:15 P.M. Kindly acknowledge the receipt and update your website with the same.
Board Meeting16 Dec 202416 Dec 2024
The Appointment of Mr. Harshkumar Pravinbhai Patel (DIN: 10856046) as an Additional Non-Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. 16.12.2024 subject to the approval of shareholders 2. The Appointment of Mr. Kunj Yogeshbhai Patel (DIN: 10856058) as an Additional Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 16.12.2024 subject to the approval of shareholders. 3. The Appointment of Mr. Akash Jitendrakumar Patel (DIN: 10856039) as an Additional Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 16.12.2024 subject to the approval of shareholders. 4. The Appointment of Ms. Amrita Ashutosh Tiwari (DIN: 10866957) as an Additional Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 16.12.2024 subject to the approval of shareholders. 5. The Appointment of M/s. Ajit And Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-25.
Board Meeting11 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Heads UP Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and six months ended 30th September 2024 1. Approval of Standalone Unaudited Financial Result for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 along with Limited Review Report; 2. Appointment of Mr. Abhishek Shivpujan Giri (DIN: 10364515) as an Additional Independent Director of the Company 3. Appointment of Ms. Helly Jayeshbhai Raval as Chief Financial Officer of the Company 4. Appointment of Dhanashree Vaibhav Salgaonkar as Company Secretary of the Company. The Board Meeting started at 12:00 P.M. and ended on 04:45 P.M. Kindly acknowledge the receipt and update your website with the same. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Heads UP Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation about the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 13th August 2024 to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting alongwith Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting13 Jun 202413 Jun 2024
Appointment of M/s. J Singh & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN 110266W) as Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office to fill casual vacancy subject to approval at the general meeting for a period of 3 years. Appointment of Mr. Ronak Pankajbhai Seth (DIN 08237390) as an Additional Director designated as Non-Executive Director of the Company liable to retire by rotation who shall hold office with effect from 13th June 2024 subject to approval of shareholders. Appointment of Mr. Bharatkumar M Mundra (DIN 02281916) as an Additional Director designated as Non-Executive Independent Director for a term of 5 years with effect from 13th June 2024 subject to approval of shareholders.
Board Meeting9 May 20242 May 2024
Heads UP Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Result of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with the Auditors Reports thereon (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024)
Board Meeting27 Mar 202427 Mar 2024
Appointment of Mrs. Neeraj Bala and Mr. Sudhir Kumar Arya as Additional Directors at the designation of Non-Executive and Independent Directors of the Company.
Board Meeting30 Jan 202422 Jan 2024
Heads UP Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Result of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, has, inter alia Approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 and other agendas mentioned in the outcome of the Board Meeting. The Board of Directors has approved the The unaudited Financial Result of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)

