Heads UP Ventures Ltd Summary

Heads UP Ventures Limited was formerly incorporated as Mandhana Retail Ventures Limited on February 12, 2011. Thereafter, Company name was changed from Mandhana Retail Ventures Limited to The Mandhana Retail Ventures Limited on September 26, 2016 and further changed from The Mandhana Retail Ventures Limited to Heads UP Ventures Limited w.e.f. May 11, 2022.Presently, the Company is one of Indias fastest growing retail company which create superior high-fashion products that are acclaimed globally. Their integrated operations include designing, development, production, marketing and distribution.FY 2016-17 was a landmark year as Company was listed as a separate entity on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE)and BSE Limited in December 2016. Further, the Company entered into a global exclusive trademark licence agreement to design,manufacture, retail and distribute mens wear, womens wear and accessories under the Being Human trademark until 31st March, 2020.The brand Being Human is the outcome of a powerful combination of fashion, charity and association with the Bollywood superstar and celebrity Salman Khan. This uniqueness enables the Company brand to stand out globally and differentiate itself among other fashion brands. Besides, the Company produce quality output with a sharp focus on costs. Their operations comprise planning, producing andmanaging.Prior to demerger, the Company was a division of Mandhana Industries Ltd, which had groomed it well since it started as its apparel business in the year 2011. Thereafter, in 2016-17, the retail business of Mandhana Industries Limited was demerged and transferred into the Company with effect from 1st April, 2014 through the Scheme of Arrangement between Mandhana Industries Limited and The Mandhana Retail Ventures Limited. In terms of the said Scheme of Demerger, the shares were allotted to shareholders of Mandhana Industries Limited, in the ratio of 2 (Two) fully paid equity shares of Rs 10/- each for every 3 (Three) fully paid equity shares of Rs 10/- each held in MIL. The demerger with Mandhana Industries Limited to create one of Indias leading retail entities, The Mandhana Retail Ventures Limited has created long-term value for all stakeholders of the Company.