SectorRetail
Open₹350
Prev. Close₹350
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.31
Day's High₹359.8
Day's Low₹332.5
52 Week's High₹873
52 Week's Low₹280
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)370.07
P/E78.65
EPS4.45
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.13
11.13
2.71
0.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.35
12.49
8.02
0.35
Net Worth
28.48
23.62
10.73
0.56
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
541.86
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
541.86
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.86
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,025.2
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,307.7
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
649
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.75
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
864.2
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Kamlesh Varjivandas Thakkar
Executive Director
Kamlesh Hariram Lalwani
Executive Director & CFO
Mukeshkumar Navnitray Bhatt
Non Executive Director
Vipul Thakkar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Heer Dipesh Kanjani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mukesh Dalpatram Prajapat
Independent Director
Miteshkumar Harendrabhai Mehta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd
Summary
Jay Jalaram Technologies Private Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company under Companies Act, 1956 on January 17, 2012. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company on May 10, 2022 and consequent upon conversion, name of the Company was changed to Jay Jalaram Technologies Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 25, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies. Presently, the Company is engaged in multi-brand retail selling of Smart Phones and allied asscessories from manufacturers like Apple, Samsung, Oppo, Realme, Nokia, Vivo, Xiaomi, Nokia, Redmi, Techno, One Plus, and Xiaomi. It is into the business of multi-brand retail selling of consumer durable electronics goods like Smat TVs, Air Conditioners, Fridges, Coolers etc. from brands like TCL, Haier, Diakin, Voltas, Mi, Realme, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Skytron. Apart from these, it is also engaged in sale of electric bike under the brand name Revolt in Ahmedabad region. In dynamic business environment, it has developed a diversified business model with our offerings ranging from mobile handsets, mobile accessories and mobile related products to Electric vehicles. The Company operate under the brand name, Kore.The Companys other business vertical includes exclusive dealership of Electric Bikes, its spare parts and accessories under the brand name Revolt for Ahmedabad region. On September 10, 2019 the Company signed Letter of Intent (LoI) on , with Revolt Intellicorp. Private Limited for s
The Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹332.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd is ₹370.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd is 78.65 and 13.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd is ₹280 and ₹873 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 88.21%, 1 Year at -10.46%, 6 Month at -49.67%, 3 Month at -35.77% and 1 Month at -6.91%.
