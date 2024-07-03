iifl-logo-icon 1
Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd Share Price

332.5
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open350
  • Day's High359.8
  • 52 Wk High873
  • Prev. Close350
  • Day's Low332.5
  • 52 Wk Low 280
  • Turnover (lac)8.31
  • P/E78.65
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS4.45
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)370.07
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

350

Prev. Close

350

Turnover(Lac.)

8.31

Day's High

359.8

Day's Low

332.5

52 Week's High

873

52 Week's Low

280

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

370.07

P/E

78.65

EPS

4.45

Divi. Yield

0

Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:55 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.46%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.46%

Non-Promoter- 1.05%

Institutions: 1.05%

Non-Institutions: 30.48%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.13

11.13

2.71

0.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.35

12.49

8.02

0.35

Net Worth

28.48

23.62

10.73

0.56

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

541.86

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

541.86

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.86

Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,025.2

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,307.7

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

649

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.75

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

864.2

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Kamlesh Varjivandas Thakkar

Executive Director

Kamlesh Hariram Lalwani

Executive Director & CFO

Mukeshkumar Navnitray Bhatt

Non Executive Director

Vipul Thakkar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Heer Dipesh Kanjani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mukesh Dalpatram Prajapat

Independent Director

Miteshkumar Harendrabhai Mehta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd

Summary

Jay Jalaram Technologies Private Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company under Companies Act, 1956 on January 17, 2012. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company on May 10, 2022 and consequent upon conversion, name of the Company was changed to Jay Jalaram Technologies Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 25, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies. Presently, the Company is engaged in multi-brand retail selling of Smart Phones and allied asscessories from manufacturers like Apple, Samsung, Oppo, Realme, Nokia, Vivo, Xiaomi, Nokia, Redmi, Techno, One Plus, and Xiaomi. It is into the business of multi-brand retail selling of consumer durable electronics goods like Smat TVs, Air Conditioners, Fridges, Coolers etc. from brands like TCL, Haier, Diakin, Voltas, Mi, Realme, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Skytron. Apart from these, it is also engaged in sale of electric bike under the brand name Revolt in Ahmedabad region. In dynamic business environment, it has developed a diversified business model with our offerings ranging from mobile handsets, mobile accessories and mobile related products to Electric vehicles. The Company operate under the brand name, Kore.The Companys other business vertical includes exclusive dealership of Electric Bikes, its spare parts and accessories under the brand name Revolt for Ahmedabad region. On September 10, 2019 the Company signed Letter of Intent (LoI) on , with Revolt Intellicorp. Private Limited for s
Company FAQs

What is the Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹332.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd is ₹370.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd is 78.65 and 13.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd is ₹280 and ₹873 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd?

Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 88.21%, 1 Year at -10.46%, 6 Month at -49.67%, 3 Month at -35.77% and 1 Month at -6.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.46 %
Institutions - 1.05 %
Public - 30.48 %

