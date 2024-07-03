Summary

Jay Jalaram Technologies Private Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company under Companies Act, 1956 on January 17, 2012. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company on May 10, 2022 and consequent upon conversion, name of the Company was changed to Jay Jalaram Technologies Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 25, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies. Presently, the Company is engaged in multi-brand retail selling of Smart Phones and allied asscessories from manufacturers like Apple, Samsung, Oppo, Realme, Nokia, Vivo, Xiaomi, Nokia, Redmi, Techno, One Plus, and Xiaomi. It is into the business of multi-brand retail selling of consumer durable electronics goods like Smat TVs, Air Conditioners, Fridges, Coolers etc. from brands like TCL, Haier, Diakin, Voltas, Mi, Realme, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Skytron. Apart from these, it is also engaged in sale of electric bike under the brand name Revolt in Ahmedabad region. In dynamic business environment, it has developed a diversified business model with our offerings ranging from mobile handsets, mobile accessories and mobile related products to Electric vehicles. The Company operate under the brand name, Kore.The Companys other business vertical includes exclusive dealership of Electric Bikes, its spare parts and accessories under the brand name Revolt for Ahmedabad region. On September 10, 2019 the Company signed Letter of Intent (LoI) on , with Revolt Intellicorp. Private Limited for s

