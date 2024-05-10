iifl-logo-icon 1
Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd EGM

337.95
(4.63%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:26:01 PM

Jay Jalaram Tech CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM9 May 20245 Jun 2024
Convening an Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company on Wednesday, 05 June, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Showroom 6, Videocon Arizona, Opp. Gujarat Vidyapith, Near Navgujarat College, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad, Gujarat - 380014, to seek necessary approval of the members, for all the above proposals. Jay Jalaram Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting to be held on June 05, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/05/2024) Jay Jalaram Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication regarding Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 05th June, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 11/05/2024) Jay Jalaram Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on 05th June, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024) Jay Jalaram Technologies Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy of Scrutinizers Report and Voting Results of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on June 05, 2024 Jay Jalaram Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on Jun 05, 2024 Jay Jalaram Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange about the approval for the issuance of Equity Shares and Fully Convertible Warrants on a preferential basis to persons/entities belonging to the promoter, promoter group & non-promoter category shareholders. Jay Jalaram Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the Amendment to AOA/MOA of the company. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 05/06/2024)

