Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
541.86
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
541.86
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.86
Total Income
542.71
Total Expenditure
532.33
PBIDT
10.38
Interest
3.76
PBDT
6.62
Depreciation
1.1
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
1.48
Deferred Tax
-0.02
Reported Profit After Tax
4.06
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
4.06
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.08
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
4.14
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.65
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
11.13
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
1.91
PBDTM(%)
1.22
PATM(%)
0.74
