The Members of Jay Jalaram Technologies Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Jay Jalaram Technologies Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Standalone Profit and Loss and Standalone Cash Flow Statement for the year ended 31st March, 2024 and notes to the Standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended from time to time ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under Section 143 (10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. In our opinion there is no Key Audit Matter to be reported.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibilities and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an Auditors Report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

i. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

ii. Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

iii. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

iv. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our Auditors Report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our Auditors Report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

v. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonable knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced.

We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

a. planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

b. to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our Auditors Report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Standalone Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure B;

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its Directors during the years is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act;

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us;

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. No amount was required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund ("IEPF") by the Company;

iv. a. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person orentity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend has been declared or has been proposed to be declared during the year. Accordingly, this clause is not applicable.

vi. The Company, in respect of financial years commencing on or after the 1st April, 2023, has used such accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the software.

Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Annexure ‘A to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date to the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024:

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i)(a)(A)The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(i)(a)(B)The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

(i)(b)The Property, Plant and Equipment, have been physically verified by the management at the end of the year; and no material discrepancies has been noticed on such verification. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(i) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(i)(c)According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee), disclosed in Note 12 of the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company as at the Balance Sheet date.

(i)(d)The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended 31st March, 2024. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(i) (e)As explained to us, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ii) (a)As explained to us, physical verification of inventory is being conducted at regular intervals by the management and no discrepancies were found during verification.

(ii) (b)The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5.00 crores, in aggregate, at any point of time during the year, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns or statements (as amended) comprising information on stock, book debt, ageing analysis of the debtors/other receivables and other stipulated financial information filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company of the respective quarters.

(iii) (a)(A) The Company has made investment in Techgrind Solutions Private Limited and Hear More Techlife Private Limited.

The Company has not provided any security or granted any loans or provided any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to Subsidiaries Joint Ventures and Associates.

The Company has made Investment during the year are as follows:

Rs. in Lakhs

Name of Entities Investment Amount Nature of Relationship Techgrind Solutions Private Limited 0.51 Subsidiary Hear More Techlife Private Limited 0.59 Subsidiary

(iii)(a)(B) The Company has provided loans to various employees of the Company other than its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates. Following below are the details of the loan provided:

Rs. in Lakhs

Type of Borrower Aggregate Amount of Loan given during the year Loan Outstanding as on Balance Sheet Date Employees of Company 23.00 22.30

(ii i )(b)No, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest; accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii)(c) No, the loans and advances provided in the nature of loans, doesnt have any schedule of repayment of principal, accordingly the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(iii)(d) No amount is overdue for more than ninety days. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii)(e)No loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) (f)There was no loan which were granted during the year to promoters/related parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information provided to us the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security to the extent applicable to the company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposit from the public within the meaning of Sections 73 to section 76 of the Act and the rules made there under during the period under audit and therefore, provisions of the clause 3(v) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148 (1) of the Act for the business activities carried out by the Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a)The Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. No undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs and any other statutory dues were outstanding at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the dates they become payable. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(vii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (b)There are no dues of goods and services tax, provident fund, income tax, cess, goods and service tax and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, therefore the requirement to report on clause 3(vii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a)On the basis of the documents and explanation provided by the management, the Company has not delayed in making payment of interest and principles on loan, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix)(b)The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority, therefore requirement to report on clause (ix)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix)(c)As per the information provided by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained. Therefore, requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix)(d)As per the information provided by the management, funds raised on short term basis have not been utilized for the long-term purpose. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix)(e)On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Therefore, requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (f)The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies, therefore requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a)The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments), therefore the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (b)The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and therefore the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a)According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit. Therefore, requirement to report on clause 3(xi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi)(b)During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by Cost Auditor/ Secretarial Auditor or by us in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (c)As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi company as specified in Nidhi Rules, 2014. This the requirements under para 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanation given to us, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and details of these transactions are disclosed by the Company in the Note 31 to the standalone financial statement, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a)The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(xiv) (b)The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the records of the Company, we report that the Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with directors or persons connected with them as referred to in Section 192 of the Companies Act 2013. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a)According to the information and explanation provided to us, the provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of

India Act, 1934 are not applicable to the Company Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi)(b)The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtained a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Therefore, requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi)(c)The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (d)There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current year (Previous year - NIL). Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3 (xvii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in Note No. 32 to the standalone financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) During the year, Section 135 of the Act regarding Corporate Social Responsibility is not applicable to the Company, accordingly, the requirements to report on clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

Annexure ‘B to the Independent Auditors Report

[Referred to in Paragraph 2 (f) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of Jay Jalaram Technologies Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("The Act")

We have audited the Internal financial controls over financial reporting of Jay Jalaram Technologies Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note required that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting with reference to Standalone financial statements

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

1. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

2. Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

3. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the Inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financials control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion , the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements and such in internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For, V C A N & Co.

Chartered Accountants

FRN: 125172W

CA Saurabh Jain

Partner

Membership No. 175015

UDIN: 24175015BKCISG9091

Place: Ahmedabad

Date: 29th May, 2024