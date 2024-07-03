Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd Summary

Jay Jalaram Technologies Private Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company under Companies Act, 1956 on January 17, 2012. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company on May 10, 2022 and consequent upon conversion, name of the Company was changed to Jay Jalaram Technologies Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 25, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies. Presently, the Company is engaged in multi-brand retail selling of Smart Phones and allied asscessories from manufacturers like Apple, Samsung, Oppo, Realme, Nokia, Vivo, Xiaomi, Nokia, Redmi, Techno, One Plus, and Xiaomi. It is into the business of multi-brand retail selling of consumer durable electronics goods like Smat TVs, Air Conditioners, Fridges, Coolers etc. from brands like TCL, Haier, Diakin, Voltas, Mi, Realme, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Skytron. Apart from these, it is also engaged in sale of electric bike under the brand name Revolt in Ahmedabad region. In dynamic business environment, it has developed a diversified business model with our offerings ranging from mobile handsets, mobile accessories and mobile related products to Electric vehicles. The Company operate under the brand name, Kore.The Companys other business vertical includes exclusive dealership of Electric Bikes, its spare parts and accessories under the brand name Revolt for Ahmedabad region. On September 10, 2019 the Company signed Letter of Intent (LoI) on , with Revolt Intellicorp. Private Limited for sale of Electric Moter Bike under Brand Name REVOLT. On 24 December, 2021, Mr. Mukeshkumar Navnitray Bhatt joined the Company by acquiring 22500 equity shares from Tulsiben Varjivandas Thakkar.As on April 30, 2022, Company operate from total 82 stores across the state of Gujarat. We primarily sell smart mobile handsets of all the major brands, accessories for the mobile handsets, tablets, data cards and other consumer duarable electronics goods under one roof. Out of 82 stores 10 are company owned retail outlets, 65 are franchise owned and franchise operated branch retail stores (FOFO Model) and 7 are franchise owned and company operated branch retail stores (FOCO Model). As on April 30, 2022, it sell Electric Bikes through 2 company owned retail outlets situated at Ashram Road area. In 2023, Company acquired 5,900 equity shares of M/s. Hear More Techlife Private Limited constituting 59% of the total paid-up equity share capital of Subsidiary Company and accordingly, it became a subsidiary of the Company with effect from 26 April, 2023.