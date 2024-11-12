iifl-logo-icon 1
Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

323
(0.61%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Jay Jalaram Tech CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the half year ended 30th September, 2024 and other business matters Jay Jalaram Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting19 Aug 202419 Aug 2024
Jay Jalaram Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on 19th August, 2024.
Board Meeting24 Jun 202424 Jun 2024
Jay Jalaram Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on June 24, 2024.
Board Meeting29 May 202422 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Jay Jalaram Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024) Jay Jalaram Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Revised Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Half Year and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 as submitted to NSE on 29th May, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/08/2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202422 May 2024
Jay Jalaram Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 22, 2024.
Board Meeting9 May 20246 May 2024
To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Jay Jalaram Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on May 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/05/2024)
Board Meeting3 May 20243 May 2024
Jay Jalaram Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 03, 2024 and the Board has Considered and Approved the change of Registered Office Address of the Company from Office No. 103, Shail Mall, B/h Girish Cold Rink, Shilp Char Rasta, C. G. Road, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380009 to Showroom 6, Videocon Arizona, Opp. Gujarat Vidyapith, Near Navgujarat College, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380014 with effect from 03rd May, 2024.

