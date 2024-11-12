|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the half year ended 30th September, 2024 and other business matters Jay Jalaram Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Aug 2024
|19 Aug 2024
|Jay Jalaram Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on 19th August, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|24 Jun 2024
|24 Jun 2024
|Jay Jalaram Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on June 24, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Jay Jalaram Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024) Jay Jalaram Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Revised Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Half Year and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 as submitted to NSE on 29th May, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|Jay Jalaram Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 22, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|9 May 2024
|6 May 2024
|To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Jay Jalaram Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on May 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 May 2024
|3 May 2024
|Jay Jalaram Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 03, 2024 and the Board has Considered and Approved the change of Registered Office Address of the Company from Office No. 103, Shail Mall, B/h Girish Cold Rink, Shilp Char Rasta, C. G. Road, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380009 to Showroom 6, Videocon Arizona, Opp. Gujarat Vidyapith, Near Navgujarat College, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380014 with effect from 03rd May, 2024.
