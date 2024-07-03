iifl-logo-icon 1
174.31
(-2.37%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:24:55 AM

  • Open179
  • Day's High180.19
  • 52 Wk High289
  • Prev. Close178.55
  • Day's Low174.15
  • 52 Wk Low 145.2
  • Turnover (lac)84.54
  • P/E19.81
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value57.99
  • EPS9.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,136.34
  • Div. Yield0.28
No Records Found

Credo Brands Marketing Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

179

Prev. Close

178.55

Turnover(Lac.)

84.54

Day's High

180.19

Day's Low

174.15

52 Week's High

289

52 Week's Low

145.2

Book Value

57.99

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,136.34

P/E

19.81

EPS

9.03

Divi. Yield

0.28

Credo Brands Marketing Ltd Corporate Action

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Jul, 2024

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 21 Aug, 2024

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Credo Brands Marketing Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Credo Brands Marketing Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:44 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.83%

Non-Promoter- 8.16%

Institutions: 8.16%

Non-Institutions: 37.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Credo Brands Marketing Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.9

3.22

3.19

3.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

328.74

278.14

232.6

194.8

Net Worth

341.64

281.36

235.79

197.99

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

567.33

498.18

341.17

244.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

567.33

498.18

341.17

244.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

13.66

16.33

Other Income

4.61

11.14

0

0

Credo Brands Marketing Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,025.2

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,307.7

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

649

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.75

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

864.2

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Credo Brands Marketing Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

KAMAL D KHUSHLANI

Whole-time Director

POONAM KAMAL KHUSHLANI

Non Executive Director

Manoj Nakra

Independent Director

AMER INAYAT JALEEL

Independent Director

Paresh Bambolkar

Independent Director

Ramona Jogeshwar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sanjay Kumar Mutha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Credo Brands Marketing Ltd

Summary

Credo Brands Marketing Ltd was incorporated as a private limited company in the name of Credo Brands Marketing Private Limited in Mumbai, India dated April 29, 1999, issued by the RoC. Subsequently, the Company was converted from a private limited company to a public limited company dated May 11, 2023, consequent to which a fresh certificate of incorporation was issued by the RoC to Company and the name of Company was changed to Credo Brands Marketing Limited.Credo Brands are among the largest homegrown brands in the mid-premium and premium mens casual wear market. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of selling of fashion casual garments and accessories under the brand name Mufti. Their products are designed to provide a youthful appearance while keeping up with ongoing fashion trends. The Company has been providing a a wide range of products for multiple occasions in a customers life, with their product offerings ranging from Shirts to T-Shirts to jeans to chinos to jackets, which caters to all year-round clothing. The product mix has evolved significantly over the past several years from consisting of only shirts and trousers in the year 1998 to a wide range of products including T-Shirts, sweatshirts, jeans, cargos, chinos, jackets, blazersand sweaters in relaxed holiday casuals, authentic daily casuals to urban casuals, party wear and also athleisure categories. Their products main competitors, in the similar price brackets, are brands such as Jack & Jones, Levi
Company FAQs

What is the Credo Brands Marketing Ltd share price today?

The Credo Brands Marketing Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹174.31 today.

What is the Market Cap of Credo Brands Marketing Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Credo Brands Marketing Ltd is ₹1136.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Credo Brands Marketing Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Credo Brands Marketing Ltd is 19.81 and 3.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Credo Brands Marketing Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Credo Brands Marketing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Credo Brands Marketing Ltd is ₹145.2 and ₹289 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Credo Brands Marketing Ltd?

Credo Brands Marketing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -36.41%, 6 Month at 3.25%, 3 Month at -9.32% and 1 Month at -8.95%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Credo Brands Marketing Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Credo Brands Marketing Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.83 %
Institutions - 8.16 %
Public - 37.01 %

