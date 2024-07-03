Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRetail
Open₹179
Prev. Close₹178.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹84.54
Day's High₹180.19
Day's Low₹174.15
52 Week's High₹289
52 Week's Low₹145.2
Book Value₹57.99
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,136.34
P/E19.81
EPS9.03
Divi. Yield0.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.9
3.22
3.19
3.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
328.74
278.14
232.6
194.8
Net Worth
341.64
281.36
235.79
197.99
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
567.33
498.18
341.17
244.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
567.33
498.18
341.17
244.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
13.66
16.33
Other Income
4.61
11.14
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,025.2
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,307.7
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
649
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.75
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
864.2
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
KAMAL D KHUSHLANI
Whole-time Director
POONAM KAMAL KHUSHLANI
Non Executive Director
Manoj Nakra
Independent Director
AMER INAYAT JALEEL
Independent Director
Paresh Bambolkar
Independent Director
Ramona Jogeshwar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sanjay Kumar Mutha
Reports by Credo Brands Marketing Ltd
Summary
Credo Brands Marketing Ltd was incorporated as a private limited company in the name of Credo Brands Marketing Private Limited in Mumbai, India dated April 29, 1999, issued by the RoC. Subsequently, the Company was converted from a private limited company to a public limited company dated May 11, 2023, consequent to which a fresh certificate of incorporation was issued by the RoC to Company and the name of Company was changed to Credo Brands Marketing Limited.Credo Brands are among the largest homegrown brands in the mid-premium and premium mens casual wear market. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of selling of fashion casual garments and accessories under the brand name Mufti. Their products are designed to provide a youthful appearance while keeping up with ongoing fashion trends. The Company has been providing a a wide range of products for multiple occasions in a customers life, with their product offerings ranging from Shirts to T-Shirts to jeans to chinos to jackets, which caters to all year-round clothing. The product mix has evolved significantly over the past several years from consisting of only shirts and trousers in the year 1998 to a wide range of products including T-Shirts, sweatshirts, jeans, cargos, chinos, jackets, blazersand sweaters in relaxed holiday casuals, authentic daily casuals to urban casuals, party wear and also athleisure categories. Their products main competitors, in the similar price brackets, are brands such as Jack & Jones, Levi
Read More
The Credo Brands Marketing Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹174.31 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Credo Brands Marketing Ltd is ₹1136.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Credo Brands Marketing Ltd is 19.81 and 3.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Credo Brands Marketing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Credo Brands Marketing Ltd is ₹145.2 and ₹289 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Credo Brands Marketing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -36.41%, 6 Month at 3.25%, 3 Month at -9.32% and 1 Month at -8.95%.
