Credo Brands Marketing Ltd Summary

Credo Brands Marketing Ltd was incorporated as a private limited company in the name of Credo Brands Marketing Private Limited in Mumbai, India dated April 29, 1999, issued by the RoC. Subsequently, the Company was converted from a private limited company to a public limited company dated May 11, 2023, consequent to which a fresh certificate of incorporation was issued by the RoC to Company and the name of Company was changed to Credo Brands Marketing Limited.Credo Brands are among the largest homegrown brands in the mid-premium and premium mens casual wear market. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of selling of fashion casual garments and accessories under the brand name Mufti. Their products are designed to provide a youthful appearance while keeping up with ongoing fashion trends. The Company has been providing a a wide range of products for multiple occasions in a customers life, with their product offerings ranging from Shirts to T-Shirts to jeans to chinos to jackets, which caters to all year-round clothing. The product mix has evolved significantly over the past several years from consisting of only shirts and trousers in the year 1998 to a wide range of products including T-Shirts, sweatshirts, jeans, cargos, chinos, jackets, blazersand sweaters in relaxed holiday casuals, authentic daily casuals to urban casuals, party wear and also athleisure categories. Their products main competitors, in the similar price brackets, are brands such as Jack & Jones, Levis, Pepe Jeans and U.S. Polo Assn. In 1998, the Company launched the brand Mufti; the brand was purchased by Company from proprietary concern of Kamal Khushlani in 2003. It launched Muftisphere in year 2014, to provide benefits to customers into shopping. The Company opened its 100th store in 2010; 200th store in 2013; opened 300th store in 2019 and thereafter, 350th store in 2022. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had a network of 45 fabric and accessories suppliers and over 45 manufacturing partners with the top five suppliers. The Company is planning up to 19,634,960 Equity Shares through Offer for Sale.