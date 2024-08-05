AGM 30/08/2024 Please find enclosed Notice convening the 25th Annual General Meeting and Annual Report For the Financial Year 2023-24 of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.08.2024) Newspaper publication titled as Notice of 25th Annual General Meeting and Remote e-voting information. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024) Proceeding of AGM, voting results and Scrutiniser Report are enclosed. Appointment of Statutoty Auditors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024)