Credo Brands Marketing Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
567.33
498.18
341.17
244.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
567.33
498.18
341.17
244.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
13.66
16.33
Other Income
4.61
11.14
0
0
Total Income
571.94
509.32
354.84
261.15
Total Expenditure
406.8
334.33
246.08
196.35
PBIDT
165.14
174.99
108.76
64.81
Interest
24.06
17.75
15.04
16.72
PBDT
141.08
157.24
93.72
48.09
Depreciation
62.19
53.43
45.89
44.08
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
26.1
30.76
18.09
4.39
Deferred Tax
-6.4
-4.47
-5.99
-3.82
Reported Profit After Tax
59.2
77.51
35.74
3.44
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
59.2
77.51
35.74
3.44
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
59.2
77.51
35.74
3.44
EPS (Unit Curr.)
9.2
241.13
114.09
2.15
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.9
3.22
3.19
3.19
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
29.1
35.12
31.87
26.47
PBDTM(%)
24.86
31.56
27.47
19.64
PATM(%)
10.43
15.55
10.47
1.4
