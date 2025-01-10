Credo Brands Marketing Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.9
3.22
3.19
3.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
328.74
278.14
232.6
194.8
Net Worth
341.64
281.36
235.79
197.99
Minority Interest
Debt
253.18
191.92
154.18
15.16
Deferred Tax Liability Net
49.71
42.75
34.97
0
Total Liabilities
644.53
516.03
424.94
213.15
Fixed Assets
281.42
236.96
179.86
41.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.01
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
76.38
63
50.76
10.04
Networking Capital
284.26
207.17
143
136.13
Inventories
124.94
113.4
65.74
58.61
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
212.22
137.28
123.59
122.43
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
62.16
57.69
39.72
34.39
Sundry Creditors
-31.28
-44.22
-37.15
-35.15
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-83.78
-56.98
-48.9
-44.15
Cash
2.48
8.89
51.33
25.88
Total Assets
644.54
516.02
424.96
213.15
