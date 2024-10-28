iifl-logo-icon 1
Credo Brands Marketing Ltd Board Meeting

159.62
(-1.19%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Credo Brands CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202422 Oct 2024
Credo Brands Marketing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter a Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
Credo Brands Marketing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 Jul 202430 Jul 2024
1. The Twenty-fifth Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company will be held on Friday, August 30, 2024 at 12:30 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM), 2. Fixed the Record date as August 21, 2024, for payment of the proposed dividend, 3. Proposed the appointment of M/s. MSKC & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.: 001595S) as the Statutory Auditors
Board Meeting30 May 202424 May 2024
Credo Brands Marketing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 and consider and recommend dividend if any Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
Credo Brands Marketing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

