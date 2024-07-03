SectorRetail
Open₹706.5
Prev. Close₹743.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.32
Day's High₹743.65
Day's Low₹706.5
52 Week's High₹1,365
52 Week's Low₹638.45
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)40.25
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.57
0.57
0.57
0.45
Preference Capital
0.9
0.9
0.9
0.9
Reserves
19.77
20.09
19.21
18.38
Net Worth
21.24
21.56
20.68
19.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
319.62
39.28
8.73
7.52
yoy growth (%)
713.64
349.51
16.14
21.63
Raw materials
-313.9
-31.53
0
0
As % of sales
98.21
80.28
0.04
0
Employee costs
-0.71
-0.71
-0.77
-0.62
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.61
2.26
3.47
2.82
Depreciation
-1.17
-1.2
-1.2
-1.2
Tax paid
-0.16
0.63
-1.46
-1.29
Working capital
-6.73
4.45
2.02
-2.81
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
713.64
349.51
16.14
21.63
Op profit growth
-47.59
-28.68
14.63
38.85
EBIT growth
-70.69
-36.56
19.65
31.27
Net profit growth
-84.2
43.68
31.5
6.51
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,025.2
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,307.7
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
649
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.75
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
864.2
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Tirupur Kulandaivel Chandiran
Whole-time Director
C Selvi
Non Executive Director
A C Vineeth Kumar
Independent Director
V Chandrasekaran
Independent Director
Bhagavan Mohan
KKV Agro Powers Limited was incorporated as Nachas Wind Energy Private Limited on June 05, 2012 in Coimbatore. The Company was converted from a Private Limited to a Public Limited along with change in name of the Company from Nachas Wind Energy Private Limited to KKV Agro Powers Limited and the Company received a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to change upon its name from the Registrar of Companies on May 18, 2015. Company, promoted by Mr. T. K. Chandiran and Mrs. C. Selvi, is engaged in the business of power generation from renewable energy sources, wind and solar. It has an installation capacity of 10.6 MW that includes 7.6 MW wind power and 3 MW solar power. The Company is also pursuing in Trading of Precious Metals. Company started its operations by acquiring the windmills of 1.5 MW located at Udumalpet from M/s KTM Jewellery Limited on June 7, 2012 and 1.25 MW located at Tirunelveli from Mr T. K. Chandiran, one of the promoters of the Company, on June 7, 2012. Later, on December 15, 2014, Company acquired the wind mills of 1.5 MW located at Palladam,Tirupur from M/s The KTM Jewellery Limited. Further, the Company on 1st April 2015, acquired the windmills of 1.25 MW located at Tirunelvelli and 0.5 MW located at Palladam,Tirupur from M/s The KTM Jewellery Limited totaling to 6MW of windmill operations. Also, the Company has developed a solar project of 1 MW at Tirupur. All projects are located in State of Tamil Nadu. Apart from these, the Company is also tr
The KKV Agro Powers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹710 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KKV Agro Powers Ltd is ₹40.25 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of KKV Agro Powers Ltd is 0 and 1.98 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KKV Agro Powers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KKV Agro Powers Ltd is ₹638.45 and ₹1365 as of 03 Jan ‘25
KKV Agro Powers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.88%, 3 Years at -7.69%, 1 Year at 2.45%, 6 Month at -33.22%, 3 Month at 10.94% and 1 Month at -13.83%.
