KKV Agro Powers Ltd Share Price

710
(-4.52%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open706.5
  • Day's High743.65
  • 52 Wk High1,365
  • Prev. Close743.65
  • Day's Low706.5
  • 52 Wk Low 638.45
  • Turnover (lac)3.32
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)40.25
  • Div. Yield0.42
No Records Found

KKV Agro Powers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

706.5

Prev. Close

743.65

Turnover(Lac.)

3.32

Day's High

743.65

Day's Low

706.5

52 Week's High

1,365

52 Week's Low

638.45

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

40.25

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0.42

KKV Agro Powers Ltd Corporate Action

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

27 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

Record Date: 14 Sep, 2023

KKV Agro Powers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

KKV Agro Powers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:31 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.62%

Non-Promoter- 30.37%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.37%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

KKV Agro Powers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.57

0.57

0.57

0.45

Preference Capital

0.9

0.9

0.9

0.9

Reserves

19.77

20.09

19.21

18.38

Net Worth

21.24

21.56

20.68

19.73

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

319.62

39.28

8.73

7.52

yoy growth (%)

713.64

349.51

16.14

21.63

Raw materials

-313.9

-31.53

0

0

As % of sales

98.21

80.28

0.04

0

Employee costs

-0.71

-0.71

-0.77

-0.62

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.61

2.26

3.47

2.82

Depreciation

-1.17

-1.2

-1.2

-1.2

Tax paid

-0.16

0.63

-1.46

-1.29

Working capital

-6.73

4.45

2.02

-2.81

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

713.64

349.51

16.14

21.63

Op profit growth

-47.59

-28.68

14.63

38.85

EBIT growth

-70.69

-36.56

19.65

31.27

Net profit growth

-84.2

43.68

31.5

6.51

No Record Found

KKV Agro Powers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,025.2

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,307.7

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

649

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.75

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

864.2

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT KKV Agro Powers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Tirupur Kulandaivel Chandiran

Whole-time Director

C Selvi

Non Executive Director

A C Vineeth Kumar

Independent Director

V Chandrasekaran

Independent Director

Bhagavan Mohan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by KKV Agro Powers Ltd

Summary

KKV Agro Powers Limited was incorporated as Nachas Wind Energy Private Limited on June 05, 2012 in Coimbatore. The Company was converted from a Private Limited to a Public Limited along with change in name of the Company from Nachas Wind Energy Private Limited to KKV Agro Powers Limited and the Company received a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to change upon its name from the Registrar of Companies on May 18, 2015. Company, promoted by Mr. T. K. Chandiran and Mrs. C. Selvi, is engaged in the business of power generation from renewable energy sources, wind and solar. It has an installation capacity of 10.6 MW that includes 7.6 MW wind power and 3 MW solar power. The Company is also pursuing in Trading of Precious Metals. Company started its operations by acquiring the windmills of 1.5 MW located at Udumalpet from M/s KTM Jewellery Limited on June 7, 2012 and 1.25 MW located at Tirunelveli from Mr T. K. Chandiran, one of the promoters of the Company, on June 7, 2012. Later, on December 15, 2014, Company acquired the wind mills of 1.5 MW located at Palladam,Tirupur from M/s The KTM Jewellery Limited. Further, the Company on 1st April 2015, acquired the windmills of 1.25 MW located at Tirunelvelli and 0.5 MW located at Palladam,Tirupur from M/s The KTM Jewellery Limited totaling to 6MW of windmill operations. Also, the Company has developed a solar project of 1 MW at Tirupur. All projects are located in State of Tamil Nadu.
Company FAQs

What is the KKV Agro Powers Ltd share price today?

The KKV Agro Powers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹710 today.

What is the Market Cap of KKV Agro Powers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KKV Agro Powers Ltd is ₹40.25 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of KKV Agro Powers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of KKV Agro Powers Ltd is 0 and 1.98 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of KKV Agro Powers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KKV Agro Powers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KKV Agro Powers Ltd is ₹638.45 and ₹1365 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of KKV Agro Powers Ltd?

KKV Agro Powers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.88%, 3 Years at -7.69%, 1 Year at 2.45%, 6 Month at -33.22%, 3 Month at 10.94% and 1 Month at -13.83%.

What is the shareholding pattern of KKV Agro Powers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of KKV Agro Powers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.63 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.37 %

