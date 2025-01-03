iifl-logo-icon 1
KKV Agro Powers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

710
(-4.52%)
Jan 3, 2025

KKV Agro Powers FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.61

2.26

3.47

2.82

Depreciation

-1.17

-1.2

-1.2

-1.2

Tax paid

-0.16

0.63

-1.46

-1.29

Working capital

-6.73

4.45

2.02

-2.81

Other operating items

Operating

-7.44

6.14

2.82

-2.48

Capital expenditure

0.18

0.01

0.01

9.99

Free cash flow

-7.26

6.16

2.83

7.5

Equity raised

36.36

31.13

27.43

24.71

Investing

0

0

0

-0.6

Financing

2.04

2.28

-1.96

7.4

Dividends paid

0.23

0.23

0

0.03

Net in cash

31.36

39.8

28.31

39.05

