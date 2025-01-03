KKV Agro Powers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.61
2.26
3.47
2.82
Depreciation
-1.17
-1.2
-1.2
-1.2
Tax paid
-0.16
0.63
-1.46
-1.29
Working capital
-6.73
4.45
2.02
-2.81
Other operating items
Operating
-7.44
6.14
2.82
-2.48
Capital expenditure
0.18
0.01
0.01
9.99
Free cash flow
-7.26
6.16
2.83
7.5
Equity raised
36.36
31.13
27.43
24.71
Investing
0
0
0
-0.6
Financing
2.04
2.28
-1.96
7.4
Dividends paid
0.23
0.23
0
0.03
Net in cash
31.36
39.8
28.31
39.05
