KKV Agro Powers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

710
(-4.52%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

319.62

39.28

8.73

7.52

yoy growth (%)

713.64

349.51

16.14

21.63

Raw materials

-313.9

-31.53

0

0

As % of sales

98.21

80.28

0.04

0

Employee costs

-0.71

-0.71

-0.77

-0.62

As % of sales

0.22

1.82

8.89

8.29

Other costs

-3.18

-3.56

-3.09

-2.66

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.99

9.07

35.46

35.37

Operating profit

1.81

3.46

4.85

4.23

OPM

0.56

8.82

55.6

56.33

Depreciation

-1.17

-1.2

-1.2

-1.2

Interest expense

-0.06

-0.05

-0.17

-0.22

Other income

0.03

0.05

0

0.02

Profit before tax

0.61

2.26

3.47

2.82

Taxes

-0.16

0.63

-1.46

-1.29

Tax rate

-26

27.85

-42.01

-45.75

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.45

2.89

2.01

1.53

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.45

2.89

2.01

1.53

yoy growth (%)

-84.2

43.68

31.5

6.51

NPM

0.14

7.37

23.06

20.36

