|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
319.62
39.28
8.73
7.52
yoy growth (%)
713.64
349.51
16.14
21.63
Raw materials
-313.9
-31.53
0
0
As % of sales
98.21
80.28
0.04
0
Employee costs
-0.71
-0.71
-0.77
-0.62
As % of sales
0.22
1.82
8.89
8.29
Other costs
-3.18
-3.56
-3.09
-2.66
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.99
9.07
35.46
35.37
Operating profit
1.81
3.46
4.85
4.23
OPM
0.56
8.82
55.6
56.33
Depreciation
-1.17
-1.2
-1.2
-1.2
Interest expense
-0.06
-0.05
-0.17
-0.22
Other income
0.03
0.05
0
0.02
Profit before tax
0.61
2.26
3.47
2.82
Taxes
-0.16
0.63
-1.46
-1.29
Tax rate
-26
27.85
-42.01
-45.75
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.45
2.89
2.01
1.53
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.45
2.89
2.01
1.53
yoy growth (%)
-84.2
43.68
31.5
6.51
NPM
0.14
7.37
23.06
20.36
