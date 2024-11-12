|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2024 and proposal for interim dividend Revised Intimation of date and time of Board meeting to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and to consider declaration of interim dividend. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024) KKV Agro Powers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024 for declaration of half-yearly financial results for the period ended 30.09.2024. The Meeting Decided to not declare any Interim Dividend for the period between 01.04.2024 and 30.09.2024 (As Per NSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 To consider dividend (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024) KKV Agro Powers Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 29, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 3 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Mar 2024
|26 Mar 2024
|KKV Agro Powers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 26, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|5 Mar 2024
|5 Mar 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 05/03/2024 Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. KKV Agro Powers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 05, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated: 25/03/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.