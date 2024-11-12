iifl-logo-icon 1
KKV Agro Powers Ltd Board Meeting

745
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

KKV Agro Powers CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2024 and proposal for interim dividend Revised Intimation of date and time of Board meeting to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and to consider declaration of interim dividend. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024) KKV Agro Powers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024 for declaration of half-yearly financial results for the period ended 30.09.2024. The Meeting Decided to not declare any Interim Dividend for the period between 01.04.2024 and 30.09.2024 (As Per NSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202422 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 To consider dividend (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024) KKV Agro Powers Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 29, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 3 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting26 Mar 202426 Mar 2024
KKV Agro Powers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 26, 2024.
Board Meeting5 Mar 20245 Mar 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 05/03/2024 Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. KKV Agro Powers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 05, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated: 25/03/2024)

