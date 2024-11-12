To consider and approve the financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2024 and proposal for interim dividend Revised Intimation of date and time of Board meeting to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and to consider declaration of interim dividend. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024) KKV Agro Powers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024 for declaration of half-yearly financial results for the period ended 30.09.2024. The Meeting Decided to not declare any Interim Dividend for the period between 01.04.2024 and 30.09.2024 (As Per NSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)