KKV AGRO POWERS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Annual General Meeting to be held on 18-Sep-2024 KKV Agro Powers Limited has informed the Exchange about Shareholders meeting KKV Agro Powers Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy of the Srutinizers report of the 12th Annual General Meeting held on September 18, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/09/2024)