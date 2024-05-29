To the Members of KKV Agro Powers Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of KKV Agro Powers Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the Financial Statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us,the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, including the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounting) Rules, 2014, its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the"Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rulesthereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, for example Directors Report and Management analysis including annexures thereon but does not include the Financial Statements and our Auditors Report thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of our Audit report.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information, as stated above, which is expected to be received after the date of our audit report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under applicable laws and regulations.

Management and Board of Directors Responsibilities for the Financial Statements.

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controlsthat were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Management and Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an Auditors Report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Therisk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management and the Board of Directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of the managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our Auditors Report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work and (ii) evaluating the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, theplanned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine thosematters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our Auditors Report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

(1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure 1", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. (2) (A) As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder;

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31,

2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial

Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, we give our separate report in "Annexure 2".

(B)With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2021, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company does not have any pending litigations as on March,31, 2024 which would impact its financial position adversely;

(ii) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year.

(iv) a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note no. 2.44(ii) to the Financial Statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities, Intermediaries with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

? Directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or

? Provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note no. 2.44(ii) to the Financial Statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

? Directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or

? Provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c) Based on the audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause iv (a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement.

v) The final dividend proposed with respect to previous year, declared and paid by the company during the year is in compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013 as applicable. As stated in note 2.35 to the Financial Statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable. (vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, the during course of audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

(C)With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended;

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in

accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Companies Act.

For B. Thiagarajan & Co

Place: Coimbatore Chartered Accountants

Date: 29th May 2024 ICAI Firm Registration No.004371S

Sd/- K. Balamanikandan

Partner

Membership No.213537

UDIN: 24213537BKEIZA2917

ANNEXURE 1 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of KKV Agro Powers Limited on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024] In our opinion and to the best of knowledge and belief, the books of accounts and records examined by us and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that (i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the Management at reasonable intervals. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

(c)The title deeds of all the immovable properties, recorded as property, plant and equipment and investment property (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) are held in the name of the Company except for the following:

Description of Property Gross Carrying Value as at 31-03- 2024 Held in the Name of Whether promoter ,director or their relative or employee Period held (Indicate Range wherever appropriat e Reason for not beingheld in name of Company (including Dispute) Property, Plant & Equipment Land 28,77,423 Nachas Wind Energy Private Limited No From 07-08- 2013 Onwards The land is being held in the erstwhile name of the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment and intangible assets during the year.

(e) There were no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii) (a) The inventories, were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. The coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No Discrepancies were noticed on physical verification between the physical stock and the book records that were 10% ormore in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks

or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns/statements filed by the

company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the company of the respective quarters .

iii) The Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security, and granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year, and hence reporting under clause (iii) of the Order is not applicable.

(iv) The Company has not granted any loans, made investments or provided guarantees or securities that are covered under the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, and hence reporting under clause (iv) of the Order is not applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified for the activities of the Company by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act,2013. (vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) (1) Undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have been regularly deposited by it with the appropriate authorities during the year except as stated in (2) below.

(2) Undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable are as given below:

Name of Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs.) Period to which the Amount Relates Due Date Date of payment Remarks, if any Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS 6.63 Lakhs 2021-22 30-04- 2022 - -

(b) There are no statutory dues referred in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited on account of disputes as on March 31, 2024.

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

(ix)

(a) The Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in thepayment of interest thereon to any lender during the year. (b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution orgovernment or any government authority.

(c) Term loans availed by the Company were, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained. (d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short- term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company. (e) The Company does not have any Investment in subsidiary or associate or joint venture during the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(e) & (f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence, reporting under clause (x)(a) & (b) of the Order is not applicable. (b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x)(a) & (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.10

(xi)(a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. (b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report. (c) There was no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable (xiii) The Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards. (xiv) (a) The Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business. (b) We have considered the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period upto 31st March 2024.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence, reporting under clause (xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) )(a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable. (d)The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulation made by RBI and hence reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year due to personal reasons. As such there were no reported issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors which are to be considered by us. (xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, [Asset Liability Maturity (ALM) pattern] other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and

Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts upto the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. (xvii) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, the company has incurred expenditure as required under the provisions of section 135(5) of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence, the provision of transferring unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act or to a Special account within a period of 30 days from the end of the said financial year in compliance with the provision of section 135(6) of the Act do not arise. Accordingly, clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

For B. Thiagarajan & Co

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration No.004371S

Sd/-

K. Balamanikandan

Partner

Place: Coimbatore Membership No.213537 Date: 29th May 2024 UDIN: 24213537BKEIZA2917

ANNEXURE 2 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 2 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of KKV Agro Powers Limited on the financial statements for the year ended 31-03-2024]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub- section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of KKV Agro Powers Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on

Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financialstatements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For B. Thiagarajan & Co

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration No.004371S

Sd/-

K. Balamanikandan

Partner

Place: Coimbatore Membership No.213537

Date: 29th May 2024

UDIN: 24213537BKEIZA2917