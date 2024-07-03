KKV Agro Powers Ltd Summary

KKV Agro Powers Limited was incorporated as Nachas Wind Energy Private Limited on June 05, 2012 in Coimbatore. The Company was converted from a Private Limited to a Public Limited along with change in name of the Company from Nachas Wind Energy Private Limited to KKV Agro Powers Limited and the Company received a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to change upon its name from the Registrar of Companies on May 18, 2015. Company, promoted by Mr. T. K. Chandiran and Mrs. C. Selvi, is engaged in the business of power generation from renewable energy sources, wind and solar. It has an installation capacity of 10.6 MW that includes 7.6 MW wind power and 3 MW solar power. The Company is also pursuing in Trading of Precious Metals. Company started its operations by acquiring the windmills of 1.5 MW located at Udumalpet from M/s KTM Jewellery Limited on June 7, 2012 and 1.25 MW located at Tirunelveli from Mr T. K. Chandiran, one of the promoters of the Company, on June 7, 2012. Later, on December 15, 2014, Company acquired the wind mills of 1.5 MW located at Palladam,Tirupur from M/s The KTM Jewellery Limited. Further, the Company on 1st April 2015, acquired the windmills of 1.25 MW located at Tirunelvelli and 0.5 MW located at Palladam,Tirupur from M/s The KTM Jewellery Limited totaling to 6MW of windmill operations. Also, the Company has developed a solar project of 1 MW at Tirupur. All projects are located in State of Tamil Nadu. Apart from these, the Company is also trading REC generated from plants in IEX and PXIL through TATA Power Trading Company Limited. Now the company has brought two new divisions under its roof, i.e purification of precious metals and agriculture. In July 2016, the Company made a public issue of 1,12,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 3.58 Crore. Company has installed Windmill with a capacity of 6MW and 1MW in Solar in 2017-18. It further commissioned a 2MW new solar plant on November 18, 2021. The Companys objectives is to position as a leading independent renewable energy producer in India and executing strategies like enhancement of capacities, improve profitability by enhancing the efficiency and to tap into capital markets for fund raising.