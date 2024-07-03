SectorRetail
Open₹90.72
Prev. Close₹89.87
Turnover(Lac.)₹62.64
Day's High₹90.74
Day's Low₹87.5
52 Week's High₹139.3
52 Week's Low₹73.55
Book Value₹-25.14
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)792.8
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
45.07
45.07
45.07
45.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-154.26
56.76
211.91
299.48
Net Worth
-109.19
101.83
256.98
344.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,999.61
2,068.95
2,373.28
1,042.85
yoy growth (%)
-3.35
-12.82
127.57
-48.16
Raw materials
-1,610.73
-1,670.49
-1,872.13
-837.45
As % of sales
80.55
80.74
78.88
80.3
Employee costs
-152.1
-158.35
-160.56
-72.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-84.56
-127.93
-57.01
-9.1
Depreciation
-93.53
-106.16
-104.96
-14.68
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-66.23
10.96
-86.98
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.35
-12.82
127.57
Op profit growth
-22,176.51
-100.09
18,359.33
EBIT growth
-85.51
-1,633.52
-172.64
Net profit growth
-33.89
124.36
526.48
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,345.03
2,452.58
2,299.69
2,428.07
2,644.82
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,345.03
2,452.58
2,299.69
2,428.07
2,644.82
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
25.6
32.58
76.86
53.4
31.81
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,025.2
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,307.7
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
649
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.75
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
864.2
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Shashwat Goenka
Whole-time Director
Rahul Nayak
Independent Director
Rekha Sethi
Independent Director
Utsav Parekh
Independent Director
Pratip Chaudhuri
Independent Director
Debanjan Mandal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Navin Kumar Rathi
Summary
Spencers Retail Limited was incorporated as RP-SG Retail Limited, a Public Limited Company under the provisions of Companies Act, 2013, pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation dated 8th February 2017. The name of the Company was changed from RP-SG Retail Limited to Spencers Retail Limited pursuant to change of name issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata dated 13th December 2018. The Company is an Indian multi-format contemporary retailer owned by the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group. Headquartered in Kolkata, the Company, is among leading players in the FMCG space, with food and non-food items, including Fashion, Staples, General Merchandise, Personal Care, Home Essentials, Electrical & Electronics and many more. Its speciality sections are Spencers Gourmet, Patisserie and Wine and Liquor. Spencers is an established player and enjoys a healthy brand recall across its segments. With presence in over 42 Indian cities, it operates nearly 190 Stores in India including 36 Natures Basket Stores. It operates in two retail formats, small format stores with range up to 5,000 sq. ft., catering to daily and weekly top-up shopping needs of consumers along with large-format stores with store size over 5,000 sq. ft.In year 2002, the Company launched its first hyper market store. With the acquisition of Natures Basket in July 2019 (a wholly owned subsidiary of Spencers Retail Limited), the Company began its journey in the western part of India too. In 2019, it increased footprint to 156 stor
The Spencers Retail Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹87.96 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Spencers Retail Ltd is ₹792.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Spencers Retail Ltd is 0 and -3.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Spencers Retail Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Spencers Retail Ltd is ₹73.55 and ₹139.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Spencers Retail Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.76%, 3 Years at -5.77%, 1 Year at -14.33%, 6 Month at 2.51%, 3 Month at -12.65% and 1 Month at 2.10%.
