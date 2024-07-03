iifl-logo-icon 1
Spencers Retail Ltd Share Price

87.96
(-2.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:54:57 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open90.72
  • Day's High90.74
  • 52 Wk High139.3
  • Prev. Close89.87
  • Day's Low87.5
  • 52 Wk Low 73.55
  • Turnover (lac)62.64
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value-25.14
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)792.8
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Spencers Retail Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

90.72

Prev. Close

89.87

Turnover(Lac.)

62.64

Day's High

90.74

Day's Low

87.5

52 Week's High

139.3

52 Week's Low

73.55

Book Value

-25.14

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

792.8

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Spencers Retail Ltd Corporate Action

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Jul, 2024

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Spencers Retail Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Spencers Retail Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:16 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.81%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.81%

Non-Promoter- 10.32%

Institutions: 10.32%

Non-Institutions: 30.73%

Custodian: 0.13%

Read More
Share Price

Spencers Retail Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

45.07

45.07

45.07

45.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-154.26

56.76

211.91

299.48

Net Worth

-109.19

101.83

256.98

344.55

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,999.61

2,068.95

2,373.28

1,042.85

yoy growth (%)

-3.35

-12.82

127.57

-48.16

Raw materials

-1,610.73

-1,670.49

-1,872.13

-837.45

As % of sales

80.55

80.74

78.88

80.3

Employee costs

-152.1

-158.35

-160.56

-72.09

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-84.56

-127.93

-57.01

-9.1

Depreciation

-93.53

-106.16

-104.96

-14.68

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-66.23

10.96

-86.98

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.35

-12.82

127.57

Op profit growth

-22,176.51

-100.09

18,359.33

EBIT growth

-85.51

-1,633.52

-172.64

Net profit growth

-33.89

124.36

526.48

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,345.03

2,452.58

2,299.69

2,428.07

2,644.82

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,345.03

2,452.58

2,299.69

2,428.07

2,644.82

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

25.6

32.58

76.86

53.4

31.81

View Annually Results

Spencers Retail Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,025.2

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,307.7

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

649

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.75

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

864.2

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Spencers Retail Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Shashwat Goenka

Whole-time Director

Rahul Nayak

Independent Director

Rekha Sethi

Independent Director

Utsav Parekh

Independent Director

Pratip Chaudhuri

Independent Director

Debanjan Mandal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Navin Kumar Rathi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Spencers Retail Ltd

Summary

Spencers Retail Limited was incorporated as RP-SG Retail Limited, a Public Limited Company under the provisions of Companies Act, 2013, pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation dated 8th February 2017. The name of the Company was changed from RP-SG Retail Limited to Spencers Retail Limited pursuant to change of name issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata dated 13th December 2018. The Company is an Indian multi-format contemporary retailer owned by the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group. Headquartered in Kolkata, the Company, is among leading players in the FMCG space, with food and non-food items, including Fashion, Staples, General Merchandise, Personal Care, Home Essentials, Electrical & Electronics and many more. Its speciality sections are Spencers Gourmet, Patisserie and Wine and Liquor. Spencers is an established player and enjoys a healthy brand recall across its segments. With presence in over 42 Indian cities, it operates nearly 190 Stores in India including 36 Natures Basket Stores. It operates in two retail formats, small format stores with range up to 5,000 sq. ft., catering to daily and weekly top-up shopping needs of consumers along with large-format stores with store size over 5,000 sq. ft.In year 2002, the Company launched its first hyper market store. With the acquisition of Natures Basket in July 2019 (a wholly owned subsidiary of Spencers Retail Limited), the Company began its journey in the western part of India too. In 2019, it increased footprint to 156 stor
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Spencers Retail Ltd share price today?

The Spencers Retail Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹87.96 today.

What is the Market Cap of Spencers Retail Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Spencers Retail Ltd is ₹792.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Spencers Retail Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Spencers Retail Ltd is 0 and -3.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Spencers Retail Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Spencers Retail Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Spencers Retail Ltd is ₹73.55 and ₹139.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Spencers Retail Ltd?

Spencers Retail Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.76%, 3 Years at -5.77%, 1 Year at -14.33%, 6 Month at 2.51%, 3 Month at -12.65% and 1 Month at 2.10%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Spencers Retail Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Spencers Retail Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.81 %
Institutions - 10.32 %
Public - 30.73 %

