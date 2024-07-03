Summary

Spencers Retail Limited was incorporated as RP-SG Retail Limited, a Public Limited Company under the provisions of Companies Act, 2013, pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation dated 8th February 2017. The name of the Company was changed from RP-SG Retail Limited to Spencers Retail Limited pursuant to change of name issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata dated 13th December 2018. The Company is an Indian multi-format contemporary retailer owned by the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group. Headquartered in Kolkata, the Company, is among leading players in the FMCG space, with food and non-food items, including Fashion, Staples, General Merchandise, Personal Care, Home Essentials, Electrical & Electronics and many more. Its speciality sections are Spencers Gourmet, Patisserie and Wine and Liquor. Spencers is an established player and enjoys a healthy brand recall across its segments. With presence in over 42 Indian cities, it operates nearly 190 Stores in India including 36 Natures Basket Stores. It operates in two retail formats, small format stores with range up to 5,000 sq. ft., catering to daily and weekly top-up shopping needs of consumers along with large-format stores with store size over 5,000 sq. ft.In year 2002, the Company launched its first hyper market store. With the acquisition of Natures Basket in July 2019 (a wholly owned subsidiary of Spencers Retail Limited), the Company began its journey in the western part of India too. In 2019, it increased footprint to 156 stor

