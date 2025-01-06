Spencers Retail Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-84.56
-127.93
-57.01
-9.1
Depreciation
-93.53
-106.16
-104.96
-14.68
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-66.23
10.96
-86.98
Other operating items
Operating
-244.32
-223.14
-248.96
Capital expenditure
-1.53
61.98
483.2
Free cash flow
-245.86
-161.16
234.23
Equity raised
595.95
788.19
961.93
Investing
124.57
37.1
261.13
Financing
1,286.63
1,269.07
643.84
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,761.28
1,933.2
2,101.14
