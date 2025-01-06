iifl-logo-icon 1
Spencers Retail Ltd Cash Flow Statement

83.12
(-7.51%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-84.56

-127.93

-57.01

-9.1

Depreciation

-93.53

-106.16

-104.96

-14.68

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-66.23

10.96

-86.98

Other operating items

Operating

-244.32

-223.14

-248.96

Capital expenditure

-1.53

61.98

483.2

Free cash flow

-245.86

-161.16

234.23

Equity raised

595.95

788.19

961.93

Investing

124.57

37.1

261.13

Financing

1,286.63

1,269.07

643.84

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,761.28

1,933.2

2,101.14

Spencers Retail : related Articles

No Record Found

