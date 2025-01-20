iifl-logo-icon 1
Spencers Retail Ltd Key Ratios

85.92
(1.79%)
Jan 20, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Spencers Retail Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.28

-8.03

Op profit growth

200.79

-86.13

EBIT growth

-65.71

48.64

Net profit growth

-25.87

25.28

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

1.03

0.32

2.17

EBIT margin

-1.08

-3

-1.85

Net profit margin

-5.28

-6.74

-4.95

RoCE

-1.52

-4.5

RoNW

-24.46

-17.79

RoA

-1.85

-2.53

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-13.48

-18.18

-16.44

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-27.42

-33.06

-33.81

Book value per share

6.86

20.67

34.44

Valuation ratios

P/E

-5.97

-3.88

-4.46

P/CEPS

-2.93

-2.13

-2.17

P/B

11.72

3.41

2.13

EV/EBIDTA

17.62

24.82

15.23

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-0.39

-0.21

-0.14

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

4.47

7.23

Inventory days

41.88

38.76

Creditor days

-53.67

-53.63

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.25

0.79

0.59

Net debt / equity

16.98

4.75

2.8

Net debt / op. profit

43.93

111.52

13.38

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-79.27

-79.58

-78.52

Employee costs

-8.21

-7.95

-7.24

Other costs

-11.47

-12.13

-12.05

