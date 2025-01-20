Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.28
-8.03
Op profit growth
200.79
-86.13
EBIT growth
-65.71
48.64
Net profit growth
-25.87
25.28
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
1.03
0.32
2.17
EBIT margin
-1.08
-3
-1.85
Net profit margin
-5.28
-6.74
-4.95
RoCE
-1.52
-4.5
RoNW
-24.46
-17.79
RoA
-1.85
-2.53
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-13.48
-18.18
-16.44
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-27.42
-33.06
-33.81
Book value per share
6.86
20.67
34.44
Valuation ratios
P/E
-5.97
-3.88
-4.46
P/CEPS
-2.93
-2.13
-2.17
P/B
11.72
3.41
2.13
EV/EBIDTA
17.62
24.82
15.23
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-0.39
-0.21
-0.14
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
4.47
7.23
Inventory days
41.88
38.76
Creditor days
-53.67
-53.63
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.25
0.79
0.59
Net debt / equity
16.98
4.75
2.8
Net debt / op. profit
43.93
111.52
13.38
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-79.27
-79.58
-78.52
Employee costs
-8.21
-7.95
-7.24
Other costs
-11.47
-12.13
-12.05
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.