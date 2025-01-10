Spencers Retail Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
45.07
45.07
45.07
45.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-154.26
56.76
211.91
299.48
Net Worth
-109.19
101.83
256.98
344.55
Minority Interest
Debt
1,341.62
1,087.79
878.5
765.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,232.43
1,189.62
1,135.48
1,109.78
Fixed Assets
774.76
725.06
666.11
688.48
Intangible Assets
Investments
521.8
491.81
477.84
353.27
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-97.93
-43.35
-23.36
14.57
Inventories
222.51
228.65
229
235.82
Inventory Days
41.8
41.6
Sundry Debtors
24.25
19.07
26.17
31.46
Debtor Days
4.77
5.55
Other Current Assets
68.56
72.05
83.21
88.56
Sundry Creditors
-344
-300.55
-293.47
-275.26
Creditor Days
53.56
48.56
Other Current Liabilities
-69.25
-62.57
-68.27
-66.01
Cash
33.79
16.1
14.9
53.48
Total Assets
1,232.42
1,189.62
1,135.49
1,109.8
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.