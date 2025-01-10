iifl-logo-icon 1
Spencers Retail Ltd Balance Sheet

84.43
(-3.75%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

45.07

45.07

45.07

45.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-154.26

56.76

211.91

299.48

Net Worth

-109.19

101.83

256.98

344.55

Minority Interest

Debt

1,341.62

1,087.79

878.5

765.23

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1,232.43

1,189.62

1,135.48

1,109.78

Fixed Assets

774.76

725.06

666.11

688.48

Intangible Assets

Investments

521.8

491.81

477.84

353.27

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-97.93

-43.35

-23.36

14.57

Inventories

222.51

228.65

229

235.82

Inventory Days

41.8

41.6

Sundry Debtors

24.25

19.07

26.17

31.46

Debtor Days

4.77

5.55

Other Current Assets

68.56

72.05

83.21

88.56

Sundry Creditors

-344

-300.55

-293.47

-275.26

Creditor Days

53.56

48.56

Other Current Liabilities

-69.25

-62.57

-68.27

-66.01

Cash

33.79

16.1

14.9

53.48

Total Assets

1,232.42

1,189.62

1,135.49

1,109.8

