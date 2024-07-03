iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Spencers Retail Ltd Quarterly Results

87.73
(5.55%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

518.03

548.32

546.79

654.01

574.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

518.03

548.32

546.79

654.01

574.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

61.02

28.17

4.36

6.24

3.06

Total Income

579.06

576.5

551.15

660.26

577.1

Total Expenditure

562.96

547.01

558.87

642.27

580.74

PBIDT

16.1

29.48

-7.72

17.99

-3.64

Interest

39.77

42.77

41.14

37.68

35.64

PBDT

-23.67

-13.29

-48.87

-19.68

-39.28

Depreciation

63.58

30.21

31.91

31.61

30.93

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.06

-0.06

-0.09

-0.09

-0.09

Reported Profit After Tax

-87.18

-43.43

-80.69

-51.2

-70.12

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-87.18

-43.43

-80.69

-51.2

-70.12

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-87.18

-43.43

-80.69

-51.2

-70.12

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-9.67

-4.82

-8.95

-5.68

-7.78

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

45.07

45.07

45.07

45.07

45.07

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

3.1

5.37

-1.41

2.75

-0.63

PBDTM(%)

-4.56

-2.42

-8.93

-3

-6.84

PATM(%)

-16.82

-7.92

-14.75

-7.82

-12.21

Spencers Retail: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Spencers Retail Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.