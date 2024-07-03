Spencers Retail Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
518.03
548.32
546.79
654.01
574.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
518.03
548.32
546.79
654.01
574.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
61.02
28.17
4.36
6.24
3.06
Total Income
579.06
576.5
551.15
660.26
577.1
Total Expenditure
562.96
547.01
558.87
642.27
580.74
PBIDT
16.1
29.48
-7.72
17.99
-3.64
Interest
39.77
42.77
41.14
37.68
35.64
PBDT
-23.67
-13.29
-48.87
-19.68
-39.28
Depreciation
63.58
30.21
31.91
31.61
30.93
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.06
-0.06
-0.09
-0.09
-0.09
Reported Profit After Tax
-87.18
-43.43
-80.69
-51.2
-70.12
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-87.18
-43.43
-80.69
-51.2
-70.12
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-87.18
-43.43
-80.69
-51.2
-70.12
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-9.67
-4.82
-8.95
-5.68
-7.78
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
45.07
45.07
45.07
45.07
45.07
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
3.1
5.37
-1.41
2.75
-0.63
PBDTM(%)
-4.56
-2.42
-8.93
-3
-6.84
PATM(%)
-16.82
-7.92
-14.75
-7.82
-12.21
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.