|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,999.61
2,068.95
2,373.28
1,042.85
yoy growth (%)
-3.35
-12.82
127.57
-48.16
Raw materials
-1,610.73
-1,670.49
-1,872.13
-837.45
As % of sales
80.55
80.74
78.88
80.3
Employee costs
-152.1
-158.35
-160.56
-72.09
As % of sales
7.6
7.65
6.76
6.91
Other costs
-219.28
-240.18
-261.32
-132.87
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.96
11.6
11.01
12.74
Operating profit
17.48
-0.07
79.26
0.42
OPM
0.87
0
3.33
0.04
Depreciation
-93.53
-106.16
-104.96
-14.68
Interest expense
-76
-68.86
-60.87
-3.79
Other income
67.48
47.18
29.54
8.94
Profit before tax
-84.56
-127.93
-57.01
-9.1
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-84.56
-127.93
-57.01
-9.1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-84.56
-127.93
-57.01
-9.1
yoy growth (%)
-33.89
124.36
526.48
-91.53
NPM
-4.22
-6.18
-2.4
-0.87
