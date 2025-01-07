iifl-logo-icon 1
Spencers Retail Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

84.85
(2.08%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:44:42 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,999.61

2,068.95

2,373.28

1,042.85

yoy growth (%)

-3.35

-12.82

127.57

-48.16

Raw materials

-1,610.73

-1,670.49

-1,872.13

-837.45

As % of sales

80.55

80.74

78.88

80.3

Employee costs

-152.1

-158.35

-160.56

-72.09

As % of sales

7.6

7.65

6.76

6.91

Other costs

-219.28

-240.18

-261.32

-132.87

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.96

11.6

11.01

12.74

Operating profit

17.48

-0.07

79.26

0.42

OPM

0.87

0

3.33

0.04

Depreciation

-93.53

-106.16

-104.96

-14.68

Interest expense

-76

-68.86

-60.87

-3.79

Other income

67.48

47.18

29.54

8.94

Profit before tax

-84.56

-127.93

-57.01

-9.1

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-84.56

-127.93

-57.01

-9.1

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-84.56

-127.93

-57.01

-9.1

yoy growth (%)

-33.89

124.36

526.48

-91.53

NPM

-4.22

-6.18

-2.4

-0.87

