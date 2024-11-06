Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results The Board has considered, approved and took on record the un-audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended on September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.11.2024)

Board Meeting 21 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

A.G.M.

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 16 Jul 2024

Spencers Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results(Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the first quarter ended on June 30 2024 pertaining to the Financial year 2024-25. Quarterly Results for the quarter ended June 2024, Resignation and Appointment of Company Secretary and other matters (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 3 May 2024

Spencers Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024. Resignation of Mr. Rahul Nayak from the position of Whole-time Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Apr 2024 18 Apr 2024

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 22 Jan 2024