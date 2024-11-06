iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Spencers Retail Ltd Board Meeting

92.61
(1.98%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Spencers Retail CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results The Board has considered, approved and took on record the un-audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended on September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.11.2024)
Board Meeting21 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
A.G.M.
Board Meeting22 Jul 202416 Jul 2024
Spencers Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results(Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the first quarter ended on June 30 2024 pertaining to the Financial year 2024-25. Quarterly Results for the quarter ended June 2024, Resignation and Appointment of Company Secretary and other matters (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)
Board Meeting10 May 20243 May 2024
Spencers Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024. Resignation of Mr. Rahul Nayak from the position of Whole-time Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)
Board Meeting18 Apr 202418 Apr 2024
Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
Board Meeting1 Feb 202422 Jan 2024
Spencers Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023 pertaining to the Financial Year 2023-24. Unaudited financial results for the 3rd quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024)

Spencers Retail: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Spencers Retail Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.