SectorRetail
Open₹2
Prev. Close₹1.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.94
Day's High₹2
Day's Low₹1.9
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹9.31
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18.26
P/E195
EPS0.01
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.81
7.81
91.3
91.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.37
-8.96
-128.71
-128.03
Net Worth
1.44
-1.15
-37.41
-36.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
533.61
217.32
135.93
234.97
yoy growth (%)
145.53
59.87
-42.15
109.96
Raw materials
-192.43
-133.78
-76.18
-210.72
As % of sales
36.06
61.55
56.04
89.68
Employee costs
-5.18
-3.49
-3.02
-2.63
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
22.81
10.3
-3.38
11.49
Depreciation
-1.43
-1.39
-1.54
-1.65
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.08
Working capital
17.18
-3.97
4.85
17.76
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
145.53
59.87
-42.15
109.96
Op profit growth
79.61
-585
-119.13
129.3
EBIT growth
121.36
-404.16
-129.48
165.05
Net profit growth
815.38
-404.16
-126.04
-89
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,213
|93.69
|2,74,235.18
|619.71
|0
|14,462.39
|341.61
Trent Ltd
TRENT
5,440
|137.05
|1,93,372.74
|349.92
|0.09
|4,106.1
|166.37
Vishal Mega Mart Ltd
VMM
129.81
|128.61
|60,551.21
|107.28
|0
|1,468.65
|13.43
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
372.5
|323.83
|19,425.64
|14.94
|0
|616.03
|115.91
Medplus Health Services Ltd
MEDPLUS
853.6
|253.15
|10,215.31
|13.98
|0
|201.75
|103.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Radhey krishna Mishra
Director
Rajiv Prasankumar Nanavat
Director
Subhash Agarwal
Director
Noopur Mishra
Director
Mitesh K Patel
Director
Sheokumar M Tripathi
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Vijay Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anshu Gupta
Survey No 50/9A,
Daman Industrl Estate Kadaiya,
Union Territory - 396210
Tel: 91-0260-6619000
Website: http://www.rmclindia.co.in
Email: investor_complaint@rmclindia.co.in; info@rmclindia
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd was incorporated on January 7, 2005. The company was established with the objective of acquiring the entire existing running and profit making business of three partnershi...
Read More
