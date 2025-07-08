iifl-logo
Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd Share Price Live

2
(2.56%)
Dec 21, 2023

  • Open2
  • Day's High2
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close1.95
  • Day's Low1.9
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.94
  • P/E195
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.31
  • EPS0.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)18.26
  • Div. Yield0
Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

2

Prev. Close

1.95

Turnover(Lac.)

0.94

Day's High

2

Day's Low

1.9

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

9.31

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

18.26

P/E

195

EPS

0.01

Divi. Yield

0

Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

17 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 20.07%

Non-Promoter- 1.21%

Institutions: 1.20%

Non-Institutions: 78.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.81

7.81

91.3

91.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.37

-8.96

-128.71

-128.03

Net Worth

1.44

-1.15

-37.41

-36.73

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

533.61

217.32

135.93

234.97

yoy growth (%)

145.53

59.87

-42.15

109.96

Raw materials

-192.43

-133.78

-76.18

-210.72

As % of sales

36.06

61.55

56.04

89.68

Employee costs

-5.18

-3.49

-3.02

-2.63

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

22.81

10.3

-3.38

11.49

Depreciation

-1.43

-1.39

-1.54

-1.65

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.08

Working capital

17.18

-3.97

4.85

17.76

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

145.53

59.87

-42.15

109.96

Op profit growth

79.61

-585

-119.13

129.3

EBIT growth

121.36

-404.16

-129.48

165.05

Net profit growth

815.38

-404.16

-126.04

-89

Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,213

93.692,74,235.18619.71014,462.39341.61

Trent Ltd

TRENT

5,440

137.051,93,372.74349.920.094,106.1166.37

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd

VMM

129.81

128.6160,551.21107.2801,468.6513.43

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

372.5

323.8319,425.6414.940616.03115.91

Medplus Health Services Ltd

MEDPLUS

853.6

253.1510,215.3113.980201.75103.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Radhey krishna Mishra

Director

Rajiv Prasankumar Nanavat

Director

Subhash Agarwal

Director

Noopur Mishra

Director

Mitesh K Patel

Director

Sheokumar M Tripathi

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Vijay Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anshu Gupta

Registered Office

Survey No 50/9A,

Daman Industrl Estate Kadaiya,

Union Territory - 396210

Tel: 91-0260-6619000

Website: http://www.rmclindia.co.in

Email: investor_complaint@rmclindia.co.in; info@rmclindia

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd was incorporated on January 7, 2005. The company was established with the objective of acquiring the entire existing running and profit making business of three partnershi...
Company FAQs

What is the Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd is ₹18.26 Cr. as of 21 Dec ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd is 195 and 0.21 as of 21 Dec ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 21 Dec ‘23

What is the CAGR of Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd?

Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -40.15%, 3 Years at -14.05%, 1 Year at 11.11%, 6 Month at -13.04%, 3 Month at 11.11% and 1 Month at 11.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

