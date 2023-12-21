Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,213
|93.69
|2,74,235.18
|619.71
|0
|14,462.39
|341.61
Trent Ltd
TRENT
5,440
|137.05
|1,93,372.74
|349.92
|0.09
|4,106.1
|166.37
Vishal Mega Mart Ltd
VMM
129.81
|128.61
|60,551.21
|107.28
|0
|1,468.65
|13.43
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
372.5
|323.83
|19,425.64
|14.94
|0
|616.03
|115.91
Medplus Health Services Ltd
MEDPLUS
853.6
|253.15
|10,215.31
|13.98
|0
|201.75
|103.58
