Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.81
7.81
91.3
91.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.37
-8.96
-128.71
-128.03
Net Worth
1.44
-1.15
-37.41
-36.73
Minority Interest
Debt
21.04
28.81
37.66
37.74
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
22.48
27.66
0.24
1.01
Fixed Assets
23.34
25.23
26.94
27.96
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-1.3
2.01
-27.39
-27.75
Inventories
0.03
0.03
3.14
3.14
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.28
0
5.84
4.87
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
-0.33
3.67
18.28
18
Sundry Creditors
-0.72
-0.6
-25.96
-25.93
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.56
-1.09
-28.69
-27.83
Cash
0.46
0.42
0.7
0.8
Total Assets
22.5
27.66
0.25
1.01
