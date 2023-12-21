Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
533.61
217.32
135.93
234.97
yoy growth (%)
145.53
59.87
-42.15
109.96
Raw materials
-192.43
-133.78
-76.18
-210.72
As % of sales
36.06
61.55
56.04
89.68
Employee costs
-5.18
-3.49
-3.02
-2.63
As % of sales
0.97
1.6
2.22
1.12
Other costs
-315.37
-68.56
-59.09
-9.24
As % of sales (Other Cost)
59.1
31.55
43.47
3.93
Operating profit
20.61
11.48
-2.36
12.37
OPM
3.86
5.28
-1.74
5.26
Depreciation
-1.43
-1.39
-1.54
-1.65
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
3.62
0.21
0.52
0.77
Profit before tax
22.81
10.3
-3.38
11.49
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.08
Tax rate
0
0
0
-0.72
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
22.81
10.3
-3.38
11.4
Exceptional items
71.51
0
0
1.6
Net profit
94.33
10.3
-3.38
13.01
yoy growth (%)
815.38
-404.16
-126.04
-89
NPM
17.67
4.74
-2.49
5.53
