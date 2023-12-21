Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
22.81
10.3
-3.38
11.49
Depreciation
-1.43
-1.39
-1.54
-1.65
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.08
Working capital
17.18
-3.97
4.85
17.76
Other operating items
Operating
38.56
4.94
-0.08
27.51
Capital expenditure
0.6
0.53
-197.24
0.32
Free cash flow
39.16
5.48
-197.32
27.84
Equity raised
-327.68
-338.72
-352.16
-379.65
Investing
0
0
0
-0.26
Financing
-81.7
-66.32
-1.06
-0.25
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-370.21
-399.56
-550.55
-352.32
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.