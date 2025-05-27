iifl-logo
Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd Board Meeting

2
(2.56%)
Dec 21, 2023|12:00:00 AM

Radha Madh.Corp. CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting27 May 202517 May 2025
Radha Madhav Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :27.05.2025)
Board Meeting18 Mar 202510 Mar 2025
Radha Madhav Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/03/2025 inter alia to consider and approve of Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/03/2025)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20255 Feb 2025
RADHA MADHAV CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of board meeting Integrated filing for the unaudited financial result for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 Unaudited financial result for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
RADHA MADHAV CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting Outcome of Board meeting along with unaudited financial result for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 202423 Aug 2024
RADHA MADHAV CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve Directors Report Corporate Governance Report as well as Management Discussion and Analysis report for the year ended March 31 2024; 2. To Approve notice for calling of Annual General Meeting; 3. To fix the dates of Book Closure for Annual General Meeting; 4. To decide the time venue and date of Annual General Meeting; 5. Appointment of Scrutinizer for the process of Annual General Meeting. Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.09.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
RADHA MADHAV CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial result for the quarter ended June 30 204 Outcome of board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

