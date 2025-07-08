Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd Summary

Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd was incorporated on January 7, 2005. The company was established with the objective of acquiring the entire existing running and profit making business of three partnership firms namely Metro Poly Prints, Radha Madhav Industries and Mayura Industries. Subsequently, the company acquired the running business of three partnership firms namely Metro Poly Prints, Radha Madhav Industries and Mayura Industries, which became Unit I, Unit II and Unit III respectively of the Company. The Company is fully integrated and professionally managed organisation, positioned in the extremely competitive and fast growing packaging segment. The company is engaged in diversified packaging & printing activities and catering to varied clientele including Public Sector units, government organizations, institutions, large scale industries, Co operative unions, Federations, Boards and various small scale industries encompassing industries like infrastructure, metal, cement, publication, inks, FMCG, merchant export, textile and garments, Pharmaceuticals, Food and Spices, hygiene, Soaps and detergents, Cosmetics and personal care, coatings, Post harvest packaging, edible oil, confectionary, milk and milk products and various other industries.The companys Primary packaging business of our Company constitutes of Flexible Packaging, Specialty Films and Folded Cartons. The Secondary packaging business of our Company constitutes products like bags, liners, stretch films, shrink films, overwrap films, specialty thermoformable films, paper tubes, cartons, etc.During the year 2005-06, the company came out with the IPO and their shares were listed on Bombay Stock Exchange with effect from January 6, 2006. They increased the production capacity of Polymer Products from 6850 MT to 7450 MT. Also, they increased the production capacity of Paper Products from 3600 MT to 5700 MT.During the year 2006-07, the company partially commenced the operations in the Unit IV and the production capacity of Polymer Products increased by 12600 MT to 20050 MT. In 2007-08, the Company commissioned state of the art for station coating machine from Pagenderm of Germany. It installed machinery to make laminated structures of Nylon films, PVC blister sheet and Aluminum foil. Further, it installed two additional line for manufacturing 5 layer nylon and EVOH film making it one of the largest installed capacity of the Country. It installed series of high end Roto-Gravure and Cl Flexo presses to manufacture aesthetically appealing and functional laminated flexible packaging material. It started to manufacture Lami-tube and extrusion Coated materials. It installed Tentre-Frame from DMT of France in conjunction with a 5 roll calendaring machine.During the year 2007-08, the company increased the production capacity of Polymer Products by 16000 MT to 36050 MT. In May 5, 2008, they incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company. During the year 2008-09, the company increased the production capacity of Polymer Products by 23870 MT to 59920 MT. The Uttaranchal Plant became fully operational in 2009. In 2011, Company started its retail venture called RMCL retail, which was essentially a hardware shop with packaging products.In 2019-20, the Company ventured into high end food and pharma packaging with investments of Rs 54 Crores in Rudrapur at Uttranchal, where it set up the countrys largest pharmaceutical packaging unit.