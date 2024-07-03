iifl-logo-icon 1
Archies Ltd Share Price

24.17
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:37 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open25.44
  • Day's High25.49
  • 52 Wk High42.5
  • Prev. Close25.44
  • Day's Low24.16
  • 52 Wk Low 22.45
  • Turnover (lac)7.2
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value29.27
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)81.65
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Archies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

25.44

Prev. Close

25.44

Turnover(Lac.)

7.2

Day's High

25.49

Day's Low

24.16

52 Week's High

42.5

52 Week's Low

22.45

Book Value

29.27

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

81.65

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Archies Ltd Corporate Action

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

25 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Archies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Archies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:42 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.24%

Non-Promoter- 0.22%

Institutions: 0.22%

Non-Institutions: 37.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Archies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.76

6.76

6.76

6.76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

92.5

100.54

98.02

100.82

Net Worth

99.26

107.3

104.78

107.58

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

55.29

139.31

157.63

185.63

yoy growth (%)

-60.31

-11.61

-15.08

-5.15

Raw materials

-19.41

-51.23

-57.41

-70.01

As % of sales

35.11

36.77

36.42

37.71

Employee costs

-12.8

-30.29

-31.41

-34.13

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-4.02

-10.21

-2.87

-5.63

Depreciation

-17.14

-18.42

-4.02

-3.8

Tax paid

1.64

3.04

0.5

1.93

Working capital

-5.63

5.14

0.54

-14.48

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-60.31

-11.61

-15.08

-5.15

Op profit growth

-112.49

720.64

-312.3

-108.82

EBIT growth

-642.12

1,067.27

-97.91

-137.71

Net profit growth

-66.88

202.82

-35.88

-227.76

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2008Mar-2007Mar-2006Mar-2005Mar-2004

Gross Sales

117.88

104.73

88.48

76.98

67.62

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

117.88

104.73

88.48

76.98

67.62

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.49

1.32

0.62

0.97

0.86

Archies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,025.2

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,307.7

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

649

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.75

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

864.2

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Archies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter

Anil Moolchandani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Arun Singhal

Executive Director & CFO

Jagdish Moolchandani

Executive Director

Varun Moolchandani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sona Mitul Adhia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajinder Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Archies Ltd

Summary

Promoted by Anil Moolchandani and Jagdish Moolchandani, Archies Ltd., formerly known as Archies Greetings and Gifts (AGGL) is engaged in manufacturing and trading of a wide range of cards, stationery and gifts items under the brand name Archies. The company was into this business since 1979 and has grown quite well over the years.The company has also ongoing technical collaboration with American Greetings Corp. of the USA, a fortune 500 company and also the world largest publicity owned manufacturer and distributor of greeting cards, for designs and artwork, which are chosen and supplied by the collaborated in accordance with taste and then produce and sold here under the brand name Paper Rose.The company has also entered into a technical collaboration with Gibson Greetings Inc., USA, the world oldest greeting card company and ranked third in the world, for production and marketing of their designs in India, which are sold under the brand name Fine Expressions.AGGL has a large distribution network, comprising of a retail chain of franchies known as Archies Gallery and Archies-The card shop which together number over 250. It also exports goods to Muscat, Saudi Arabia, Srilanka, Nepal, Bhutan and UK and has opened its galleries there. In addition the company has diversified into toys and gift items and has also ventured into audio music industry. AGGL is also planning to get into perfumes business.During 1999-2000, the Company issued bonus shares in the ratio of one share for e
Company FAQs

What is the Archies Ltd share price today?

The Archies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹24.17 today.

What is the Market Cap of Archies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Archies Ltd is ₹81.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Archies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Archies Ltd is 0 and 0.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Archies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Archies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Archies Ltd is ₹22.45 and ₹42.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Archies Ltd?

Archies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.75%, 3 Years at 10.61%, 1 Year at -11.82%, 6 Month at 2.00%, 3 Month at -22.70% and 1 Month at -0.51%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Archies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Archies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.25 %
Institutions - 0.22 %
Public - 37.53 %

