SectorRetail
Open₹25.44
Prev. Close₹25.44
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.2
Day's High₹25.49
Day's Low₹24.16
52 Week's High₹42.5
52 Week's Low₹22.45
Book Value₹29.27
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)81.65
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.76
6.76
6.76
6.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
92.5
100.54
98.02
100.82
Net Worth
99.26
107.3
104.78
107.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
55.29
139.31
157.63
185.63
yoy growth (%)
-60.31
-11.61
-15.08
-5.15
Raw materials
-19.41
-51.23
-57.41
-70.01
As % of sales
35.11
36.77
36.42
37.71
Employee costs
-12.8
-30.29
-31.41
-34.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-4.02
-10.21
-2.87
-5.63
Depreciation
-17.14
-18.42
-4.02
-3.8
Tax paid
1.64
3.04
0.5
1.93
Working capital
-5.63
5.14
0.54
-14.48
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-60.31
-11.61
-15.08
-5.15
Op profit growth
-112.49
720.64
-312.3
-108.82
EBIT growth
-642.12
1,067.27
-97.91
-137.71
Net profit growth
-66.88
202.82
-35.88
-227.76
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
|Mar-2006
|Mar-2005
|Mar-2004
Gross Sales
117.88
104.73
88.48
76.98
67.62
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
117.88
104.73
88.48
76.98
67.62
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.49
1.32
0.62
0.97
0.86
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,025.2
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,307.7
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
649
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.75
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
864.2
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
Anil Moolchandani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Arun Singhal
Executive Director & CFO
Jagdish Moolchandani
Executive Director
Varun Moolchandani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sona Mitul Adhia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajinder Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Promoted by Anil Moolchandani and Jagdish Moolchandani, Archies Ltd., formerly known as Archies Greetings and Gifts (AGGL) is engaged in manufacturing and trading of a wide range of cards, stationery and gifts items under the brand name Archies. The company was into this business since 1979 and has grown quite well over the years.The company has also ongoing technical collaboration with American Greetings Corp. of the USA, a fortune 500 company and also the world largest publicity owned manufacturer and distributor of greeting cards, for designs and artwork, which are chosen and supplied by the collaborated in accordance with taste and then produce and sold here under the brand name Paper Rose.The company has also entered into a technical collaboration with Gibson Greetings Inc., USA, the world oldest greeting card company and ranked third in the world, for production and marketing of their designs in India, which are sold under the brand name Fine Expressions.AGGL has a large distribution network, comprising of a retail chain of franchies known as Archies Gallery and Archies-The card shop which together number over 250. It also exports goods to Muscat, Saudi Arabia, Srilanka, Nepal, Bhutan and UK and has opened its galleries there. In addition the company has diversified into toys and gift items and has also ventured into audio music industry. AGGL is also planning to get into perfumes business.During 1999-2000, the Company issued bonus shares in the ratio of one share for e
The Archies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹24.17 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Archies Ltd is ₹81.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Archies Ltd is 0 and 0.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Archies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Archies Ltd is ₹22.45 and ₹42.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Archies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.75%, 3 Years at 10.61%, 1 Year at -11.82%, 6 Month at 2.00%, 3 Month at -22.70% and 1 Month at -0.51%.
