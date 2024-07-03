Summary

Promoted by Anil Moolchandani and Jagdish Moolchandani, Archies Ltd., formerly known as Archies Greetings and Gifts (AGGL) is engaged in manufacturing and trading of a wide range of cards, stationery and gifts items under the brand name Archies. The company was into this business since 1979 and has grown quite well over the years.The company has also ongoing technical collaboration with American Greetings Corp. of the USA, a fortune 500 company and also the world largest publicity owned manufacturer and distributor of greeting cards, for designs and artwork, which are chosen and supplied by the collaborated in accordance with taste and then produce and sold here under the brand name Paper Rose.The company has also entered into a technical collaboration with Gibson Greetings Inc., USA, the world oldest greeting card company and ranked third in the world, for production and marketing of their designs in India, which are sold under the brand name Fine Expressions.AGGL has a large distribution network, comprising of a retail chain of franchies known as Archies Gallery and Archies-The card shop which together number over 250. It also exports goods to Muscat, Saudi Arabia, Srilanka, Nepal, Bhutan and UK and has opened its galleries there. In addition the company has diversified into toys and gift items and has also ventured into audio music industry. AGGL is also planning to get into perfumes business.During 1999-2000, the Company issued bonus shares in the ratio of one share for e

