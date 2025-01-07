Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
55.29
139.31
157.63
185.63
yoy growth (%)
-60.31
-11.61
-15.08
-5.15
Raw materials
-19.41
-51.23
-57.41
-70.01
As % of sales
35.11
36.77
36.42
37.71
Employee costs
-12.8
-30.29
-31.41
-34.13
As % of sales
23.15
21.74
19.92
18.39
Other costs
-25.06
-41.78
-66.85
-82.39
As % of sales (Other Cost)
45.33
29.98
42.41
44.38
Operating profit
-2
16.01
1.95
-0.91
OPM
-3.61
11.49
1.23
-0.49
Depreciation
-17.14
-18.42
-4.02
-3.8
Interest expense
-7.46
-9.58
-2.82
-3.02
Other income
22.59
1.77
2.02
2.12
Profit before tax
-4.02
-10.21
-2.87
-5.63
Taxes
1.64
3.04
0.5
1.93
Tax rate
-40.94
-29.78
-17.66
-34.35
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.37
-7.17
-2.36
-3.69
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-2.37
-7.17
-2.36
-3.69
yoy growth (%)
-66.88
202.82
-35.88
-227.76
NPM
-4.29
-5.15
-1.5
-1.99
