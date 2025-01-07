iifl-logo-icon 1
Archies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

24.82
(2.69%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:19 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

55.29

139.31

157.63

185.63

yoy growth (%)

-60.31

-11.61

-15.08

-5.15

Raw materials

-19.41

-51.23

-57.41

-70.01

As % of sales

35.11

36.77

36.42

37.71

Employee costs

-12.8

-30.29

-31.41

-34.13

As % of sales

23.15

21.74

19.92

18.39

Other costs

-25.06

-41.78

-66.85

-82.39

As % of sales (Other Cost)

45.33

29.98

42.41

44.38

Operating profit

-2

16.01

1.95

-0.91

OPM

-3.61

11.49

1.23

-0.49

Depreciation

-17.14

-18.42

-4.02

-3.8

Interest expense

-7.46

-9.58

-2.82

-3.02

Other income

22.59

1.77

2.02

2.12

Profit before tax

-4.02

-10.21

-2.87

-5.63

Taxes

1.64

3.04

0.5

1.93

Tax rate

-40.94

-29.78

-17.66

-34.35

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.37

-7.17

-2.36

-3.69

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-2.37

-7.17

-2.36

-3.69

yoy growth (%)

-66.88

202.82

-35.88

-227.76

NPM

-4.29

-5.15

-1.5

-1.99

