Archies Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.76
6.76
6.76
6.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
92.5
100.54
98.02
100.82
Net Worth
99.26
107.3
104.78
107.58
Minority Interest
Debt
56.25
50.33
59.94
60.52
Deferred Tax Liability Net
13.58
13.49
14.87
17.26
Total Liabilities
169.09
171.12
179.59
185.36
Fixed Assets
83.34
86.79
95.5
106.23
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
19.44
19.02
19.15
20.07
Networking Capital
66.14
65.01
64.26
58.2
Inventories
65.94
66.45
64.94
57.95
Inventory Days
382.53
Sundry Debtors
7.98
8.85
9.19
10.42
Debtor Days
68.78
Other Current Assets
8.18
8.04
11.17
11.68
Sundry Creditors
-6.01
-7.31
-8.77
-6.38
Creditor Days
42.11
Other Current Liabilities
-9.95
-11.02
-12.27
-15.47
Cash
0.16
0.31
0.66
0.85
Total Assets
169.08
171.13
179.57
185.35
