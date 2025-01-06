iifl-logo-icon 1
Archies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

24.17
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025

Archies FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-4.02

-10.21

-2.87

-5.63

Depreciation

-17.14

-18.42

-4.02

-3.8

Tax paid

1.64

3.04

0.5

1.93

Working capital

-5.63

5.14

0.54

-14.48

Other operating items

Operating

-25.15

-20.45

-5.84

-21.98

Capital expenditure

-13.83

77.84

20.08

-40.55

Free cash flow

-38.98

57.38

14.23

-62.53

Equity raised

206.53

221.3

213.1

207.6

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

113.25

82.11

1.24

0.13

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

280.8

360.79

228.58

145.2

