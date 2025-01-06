Archies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-4.02
-10.21
-2.87
-5.63
Depreciation
-17.14
-18.42
-4.02
-3.8
Tax paid
1.64
3.04
0.5
1.93
Working capital
-5.63
5.14
0.54
-14.48
Other operating items
Operating
-25.15
-20.45
-5.84
-21.98
Capital expenditure
-13.83
77.84
20.08
-40.55
Free cash flow
-38.98
57.38
14.23
-62.53
Equity raised
206.53
221.3
213.1
207.6
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
113.25
82.11
1.24
0.13
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
280.8
360.79
228.58
145.2
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.