ARCHIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Disclosure of financial results for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Archies Limited (the Company) in its meeting held today approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024 of the Company as per Indian Accounting Standards (IND-AS) along with the Independent Auditors Report. Copy of the results along with the Independent Auditors Report of Statutory Auditors is attached herewith for your perusal. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)