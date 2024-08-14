iifl-logo-icon 1
Archies Ltd Board Meeting

23.45
(2.00%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:39:27 AM

Archies CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Dec 202425 Dec 2024
The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 25th December 2024 has considered and approved the appointment of Ms. Chiranjivi Ramuka, Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company.
Board Meeting24 Aug 202424 Aug 2024
The meeting commenced on 04:30 pm and concluded on 05:30 pm.
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
Quarterly Results Q1 results (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202419 May 2024
ARCHIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Disclosure of financial results for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Archies Limited (the Company) in its meeting held today approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024 of the Company as per Indian Accounting Standards (IND-AS) along with the Independent Auditors Report. Copy of the results along with the Independent Auditors Report of Statutory Auditors is attached herewith for your perusal. Read less.. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
ARCHIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting and Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 Financial Results for 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)

