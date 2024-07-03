SectorRetail
Open₹28
Prev. Close₹28
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.53
Day's High₹28
Day's Low₹26.15
52 Week's High₹55.2
52 Week's Low₹26.5
Book Value₹38.6
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)50.45
P/E30.77
EPS0.91
Divi. Yield0.89
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.69
13.65
1.14
1.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
53.43
6.43
12.22
10.58
Net Worth
72.12
20.08
13.36
11.72
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,025.2
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,307.7
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
649
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.75
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
864.2
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Mohan Prasad Panday
Whole-time Director
Bala Balaji Panday
Independent Director
Ananda Rao Ravada
Executive Director
Kiranmai Panday
Independent Director
Kakshayani Sekharamantri
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chandra Sekhar Raghavapudi
Reports by Cell Point (India) Ltd
Summary
Cell Point (India) Ltd was formerly incorporated under the name Cell Point (India) Private Limited on April 10, 2013 as a Private Limited Company by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh, which subsequently was converted to Cell Point (India) Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 25, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Vijayawada. The Promoters started business as small mobile retailers in Vizag, Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh in the year 2001 and consequently, took over the running businesses of sole Proprietary Concerns of the Promoters, M/s. Cell Point and M/s. Mobile King as a going concern with all of their respective assets and liabilities. The Company currently sells all its products directly through 75 stores spread across Andhra Pradesh, of which 2 stores are owned properties and 73 stores are on leased properties. The Company is engaged in the business of Trading in smart phones, accessories, related products and other consumer durable electronic goods. It provides payment option such as credit/EMI facilities including UPI, vouchers, & pay on delivery to customers for buying the products. The products offerings are classified in four major categories comprising of Smart Phones and Tablets, Smart Watches, Accessories and Smart TVs. The Companys majority stores are located in the Visakhapatnam, Costa, Vijayawada and Rayalaseema Zones. It sell smart phones, tablets, mobile accessories and mobile related products and allied accessori
Read More
The Cell Point India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹27 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cell Point India Ltd is ₹50.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Cell Point India Ltd is 30.77 and 0.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cell Point India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cell Point India Ltd is ₹26.5 and ₹55.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Cell Point India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -37.92%, 6 Month at -18.96%, 3 Month at -14.89% and 1 Month at -2.10%.
