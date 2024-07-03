iifl-logo-icon 1
Cell Point (India) Ltd Share Price

27
(-3.57%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

  • Open28
  • Day's High28
  • 52 Wk High55.2
  • Prev. Close28
  • Day's Low26.15
  • 52 Wk Low 26.5
  • Turnover (lac)4.53
  • P/E30.77
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value38.6
  • EPS0.91
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)50.45
  • Div. Yield0.89
No Records Found

Cell Point (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

28

Prev. Close

28

Turnover(Lac.)

4.53

Day's High

28

Day's Low

26.15

52 Week's High

55.2

52 Week's Low

26.5

Book Value

38.6

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

50.45

P/E

30.77

EPS

0.91

Divi. Yield

0.89

Cell Point (India) Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.25

arrow

Cell Point (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Cell Point (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:26 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.05%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.05%

Non-Promoter- 26.94%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Cell Point (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.69

13.65

1.14

1.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

53.43

6.43

12.22

10.58

Net Worth

72.12

20.08

13.36

11.72

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Cell Point (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,025.2

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,307.7

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

649

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.75

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

864.2

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Cell Point (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Mohan Prasad Panday

Whole-time Director

Bala Balaji Panday

Independent Director

Ananda Rao Ravada

Executive Director

Kiranmai Panday

Independent Director

Kakshayani Sekharamantri

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Chandra Sekhar Raghavapudi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cell Point (India) Ltd

Summary

Cell Point (India) Ltd was formerly incorporated under the name Cell Point (India) Private Limited on April 10, 2013 as a Private Limited Company by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh, which subsequently was converted to Cell Point (India) Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 25, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Vijayawada. The Promoters started business as small mobile retailers in Vizag, Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh in the year 2001 and consequently, took over the running businesses of sole Proprietary Concerns of the Promoters, M/s. Cell Point and M/s. Mobile King as a going concern with all of their respective assets and liabilities. The Company currently sells all its products directly through 75 stores spread across Andhra Pradesh, of which 2 stores are owned properties and 73 stores are on leased properties. The Company is engaged in the business of Trading in smart phones, accessories, related products and other consumer durable electronic goods. It provides payment option such as credit/EMI facilities including UPI, vouchers, & pay on delivery to customers for buying the products. The products offerings are classified in four major categories comprising of Smart Phones and Tablets, Smart Watches, Accessories and Smart TVs. The Companys majority stores are located in the Visakhapatnam, Costa, Vijayawada and Rayalaseema Zones. It sell smart phones, tablets, mobile accessories and mobile related products and allied accessori
Company FAQs

What is the Cell Point India Ltd share price today?

The Cell Point India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹27 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cell Point India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cell Point India Ltd is ₹50.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cell Point India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cell Point India Ltd is 30.77 and 0.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cell Point India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cell Point India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cell Point India Ltd is ₹26.5 and ₹55.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cell Point India Ltd?

Cell Point India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -37.92%, 6 Month at -18.96%, 3 Month at -14.89% and 1 Month at -2.10%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cell Point India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cell Point India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.06 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.94 %

