Board Meeting 2 Nov 2024 22 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Cell Point (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 02, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/11/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 20 Aug 2024

To consider dividend and consider and approve the Draft Report from Board of directors for the FY 2023-24 and other business matters. Cell Point (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 02, 2024 to considered Draft Report from Board of Directors for thefinancial year ended on 31st March, 2024 and others in the agenda. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:02/09/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 17 May 2024