Cell Point (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.69
13.65
1.14
1.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
53.43
6.43
12.22
10.58
Net Worth
72.12
20.08
13.36
11.72
Minority Interest
Debt
48.78
55.93
51.72
38.58
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.16
0
0
Total Liabilities
120.9
76.17
65.08
50.3
Fixed Assets
33.22
18.17
18.67
19.33
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.02
1.15
1.15
1.07
Networking Capital
74.65
46.37
37.2
26.49
Inventories
55.09
45.92
38.03
25.72
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.4
0.13
0.46
0.25
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
32.38
18.84
16.71
15.53
Sundry Creditors
-9.19
-11.59
-13.03
-9.87
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4.03
-6.93
-4.97
-5.14
Cash
12
10.48
8.06
3.4
Total Assets
120.89
76.17
65.08
50.29
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.