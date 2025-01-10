To

The Members of

Cell Point (India) Limited, Visakhapatnam.

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial statements of Cell Point (India) Limited, Visakhapatnam, ("the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act?) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023 and its profit, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the

Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to;

a) Note No 3.26 to the financial statements regarding the adjustment to Earnings Per Share on account of issue of Bonus Shares and Rights Issue.

b) Note No 1(II) to the financial statementsregarding the completion of fresh issue of equity shares by Initial Public Offer ("IPO") on the Emerge Platform of NSE anddisclosing the impact on opening balance of reserves on account of restatement of audited figures for the previous years as a part of IPO Listing requirements.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that in our professional judgment were of most significant in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor s Report Thereon

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in management report and chairman?s statement but does not include the financial statements and our auditor?s report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards (IGAAP) specified under Section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Company?s financial reporting process.

Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor?s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of management?s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor?s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor?s report.

However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor?s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

(1) As required by the Companies (Auditor?s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. (2) As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. (c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on March 31, 2023, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". (g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: (i) The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements Refer Note 3.28 to the financial statements. (ii) The company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. (iv) (a) The Management of the Company has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company or any of such subsidiaries to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company or any of such subsidiaries ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management of the Company has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company or any of such subsidiaries from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company or any of such subsidiaries shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances performed by us on the Company and its subsidiaries which are companies incorporated in India whose financial statements have been audited under the Act, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. (v) As stated in the financial statements, (a) No dividend was proposed, declared and paid in the previous year, by the Company. (b) The Board of Directors of the Company have not proposed final dividend for the year.

(vi) As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023, reporting on Audit Trail in pursuance of Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule, 2014 is considered inapplicable for the current year.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and considering the matters disclosed in Note No. 3.25, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

Annexure - A:

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 of eReport on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirementsf in our report of even date)

(a) a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment; b. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets; (b) The management has carried out physical verification of assets in accordance with a designed programme. In our opinion the periodicity of the physical verification is reasonable. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. (c) According to the information and explanations furnished to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company and the details of title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the company The Company had not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of use of assets) or intangible assets during the year. (d) To the best of our knowledge and information, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. (a) The Company does not have any inventory and hence reporting under clause (a) of paragraph 3(ii) of the Order is not applicable. ( b) The company was sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 Crores in aggregate by the Banks / Financial Institutions on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks / Financial Institutions are not in agreement with books of account of the company to the extent as reported below read with Note No. 3.30 (IX), to the Financial Statements. Quarter Name of Bank Inventory Amount as per Books Inventory Amount as per Statement Amount of Difference June, 2022 State Bank of India (Oppo) 307.72 300.04 7.68 State Bank of India (Vivo) 479.85 471.31 8.55 IDBI Bank 896.37 1,160.00 (263.63) September, 2022 State Bank of India (Oppo) 529.04 524.92 4.12 State Bank of India (Vivo) 668.98 663.04 5.94 IDBI Bank 941.80 996.75 (54.96) December, 2022 ICICI Bank 4,256.12 3,254.53 1,001.59 State Bank of India (Oppo) 481.41 479.36 2.05 State Bank of India (Vivo) 636.14 635.81 0.33 IDBI Bank 703.54 710.12 (6.58) March, 2023 ICICI Bank 4,390.26 3,168.88 1,221.38 IDBI Bank 986.73 794.48 192.26 State Bank of India (Oppo) 342.54 341.11 1.42 State Bank of India (Vivo) 382.29 381.04 1.25 The company had not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, reporting under clauses (a) to (f) of paragraph 3(iii) of the Order are considered inapplicable to the Company. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans, investments, guarantees and security. The company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits to which provisions of Sections 73 to 76 and other relevant provisions of the Act and rules made thereunder are applicable. According to the information and explanations given to us and in our opinion, the maintenance of cost records specified by the Central Government under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Act, are not applicable to the Company. Hence reporting under this clause is not applicable to the Company. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales-Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess, and other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, thestatutory dues referred to in clause (vii) (a) that have not been deposited as on March 31, 2023 on account of any dispute. (viii) There were no transactions that were not recorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender;

(b) From the information furnished to us, the company is not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

(c) Based on review of the records of the term loan drawn and utilization thereof on an overall basis, the term loans have been applied for the purposes for which the loans were raised;

(d) From a review of the Cash flows furnished by the company, we are of the opinion that the company had not utilized any funds raised on short term basis for long term purposes;

(e) The company had not taken any fund from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) During the year the company had not raised any loans on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or Associate Companies.

(x)

The Company had not raised any money by way of Initial Public Offer or further Public Offer (including Debt Instruments). During the year, the Company had made private placement of 400 Equity Shares of 10 each (fully paid) through Rights issue and 1,25,13,600 Equity Shares of 10 each (fully paid) through Bonus Issue. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the requirements of Section 42 and Section 62 of the Act have been complied with and funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised and the unused amounts were parked in Banks. (xi) (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting true and fair view of the financial statements and as per the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. The Auditors have not filed any report with the Central Government under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act, in form ADT 4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014. From a review of the Secretarial Records, we observe that the company had not received any whistle-blower complaints during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards. (xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into Non-Cash transactions with Directors or persons connected with them.

(xvi)

According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA. Upon a review of the records of the company, we are of the opinion that the company had not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activity. The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) The company does not have more than one CIC as part of the Group.

(xvii) The company has not incurred any cash loss in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and there are no issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The provisions of second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act are not yet applicable to the company. Accordingly reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(xxi) The provisions of review of the reports of the respective auditors of companies under the group are not applicable to the Company.

Annexure B

(Referred to in Paragraph 2(f) of eReport on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirementsf in our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies

Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Cell Point (India) Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company?s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company?s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of

Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of Internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor?s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.