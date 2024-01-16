|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|Decided to call the 11th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Friday, September 27, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. (IST) at the Registered Office of the company situated at 30-15 139, FIRST FLOOR, ROOM NO.5 & 6, RAMAS ARCADE, DABAGARDENS, VISAKHAPATNAM, AP 530009, India and approved the Notice of 11th Annual General Meeting of the Company
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.